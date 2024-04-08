mConsent Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Digitize Front-Office Operations for Better Productivity and Efficiency

Used by over 5 million patients, mConsent is a one-stop solution designed for streamlining patient experience.

PLANO, Texas, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mConsent, a provider of paperless office solutions for medical practices, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to digitize their operations for better productivity and higher revenues.

Front Office Automation Designed For Medical Offices With athenahealth Integration

With a comprehensive suite of features tailored for modern healthcare practices, here's why mConsent is the go-to solution for medical practices looking to thrive:

Streamlined Patient Check-in and Registration: mConsent offers a secure and simplified process for receiving patient intake and consent forms, all seamlessly integrated into one digital platform. Patients now have the flexibility to fill out their forms remotely or in-office using mConsent's iPad App.

Convenient Digital Bill Payments: The digital bill payment solution simplifies payment process for patients, reducing administrative burden for practice staff and ensuring timely processing.

Online Appointment Scheduling: The online scheduling feature offers seamless appointment scheduling with automated text reminders to reduce patient loss. It also allows sending intake forms through SMS/Email to reduce administrative burden from the staff and patients prior to their visit.

Reputation Management: The platform sends automated patient satisfaction surveys right after they checkout resulting in a higher number of positive reviews.

"We're proud to provide the technology that enables practices to thrive in today's digital landscape," said Samad Syed, Chief Executive Officer, mConsent. "Our suite of digital tools, including paperless intake forms, appointment reminders, two-way patient communication, reputation management, and digital bill payment; enable improved efficiency and higher revenues for AthenaOne users. By digitizing and streamlining essential processes, mConsent enables practices to focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional care to their patients."

Athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, mConsent joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about mConsent's new integrated application, please visit mConsent's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About mConsent

mConsent is a patient engagement platform to streamline the healthcare practice operations. From digital patient intake processes, to appointment scheduling and reminders; higher customer satisfaction and better office productivity is easier than ever. Average practice using mConsent saves ~$65K/year on administrative costs, cuts down documentation time by 35% while tripling patient satisfaction and positive reviews with mConsent.

If you want to reduce your administrative burden while growing exponentially, learn more at: www.mconsent.net

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

