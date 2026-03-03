MCP + Snorkl partner to support efficient mastery-based learning

Modern Classrooms Project's research-based instructional model and Snorkl's AI-powered assessment tool empower every student to master math at their own pace.

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the keys to teaching math effectively is providing prompt and precise feedback on students' work. When students know they understand a particular concept, they can confidently move on to the next, and when they have misconceptions or get stuck, the right feedback can get them back on track towards understanding. As a result of the Modern Classrooms Project (MCP)'s partnership with Snorkl, giving students targeted feedback, encouragement, and support is now easier than ever before.

In schools across the country, teachers using MCP's self-paced, mastery-based instructional model to teach math can now use Snorkl to give students immediate, AI-generated feedback on end-of-lesson formative assessments that prompt students to explain their thinking. Based on the feedback they receive, students can advance to the next lesson if they are ready, or revise and reassess until they demonstrate mastery. Teachers can use Snorkl's AI-powered insights to determine which students need what support, then spend the time they save on grading to work closely with their students in data-driven one-on-one and small-group interventions.

"Teachers' time in class is both valuable and scarce," said former math teacher and Modern Classrooms Project CEO Kareem Farah, "and Snorkl helps Modern Classroom educators optimize it. Snorkl's data-driven insights help teachers identify who needs help with what, and Snorkl's AI feedback gives teachers the time to provide it. In that way, Modern Classroom educators can use Snorkl to its fullest instructional potential, and Snorkl can supercharge those educators' math classrooms."

MCP and Snorkl are currently supporting math teachers in multiple districts across the country, including West Chester Area Schools (PA), with wider release planned during the 2027-28 school year.

About Modern Classrooms Project

Modern Classrooms Project is a nonprofit organization that empowers educators to design classrooms that meet the needs of every student. Its instructional model—grounded in blended instruction, self-paced structures, and mastery-based grading—has reached tens of thousands of educators worldwide and is reshaping how teaching and learning happen across the country. Learn more at modernclassrooms.org .

About Snorkl

Snorkl is a classroom AI tool that provides immediate, personalized feedback on students' explanations, supporting learning across math, science, ELA, and more. Trusted in thousands of schools worldwide, Snorkl helps educators understand each student's thinking and make informed instructional decisions. Learn more at Snorkl.app .

