MCP Computer Products Adds Latitude 20 Series to its Single Awardee DELL Government Wide BPA

SAN MARCOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCP Computer Product Inc has added the new 20 series Latitude to its single awardee DELL government wide BPA. These laptops are the world's most intelligent business PCs with built in Artificial Intelligence. They are sleeker, lighter, and the most robust that DELL has to offer. Here are a few of the updated features:

The industry's first webcam SafeShutter automatically opens and closes, or takes control with secure camera and microphone mute keys.

Extended battery life

Powerful

Available in clamshell, 2-in-1, and detachable

Improved microphone, amplifiers with bandwidth optimizer

Integrated rechargeable pen

Express sign in

Intelligent audio (reduces echoes & background noise for improved sound quality and conferencing)

Includes DELL Optimizer

ExpressResponse



ExpressCharge



ExpressConnect

This BPA has been pre-competed and has no maximum order limit. The BPA allows all government agencies to buy pre-configured Dell laptops, desktop, tablets and monitors, optional upgrades and services, and a faster, more efficient business model. The BPA solution provides cost savings to the government with next-generation technology customer service capabilities while streamlining procurement requirements.

https://mcpgov.com/contracts/gss-v6-bpa-dell-client-solutions

About MCP Computer Products Inc.

As a Woman-Owned Business, MCP has provided IT solutions, hardware, software and services to the U.S. federal government for over 22 years, as well as large Federal Systems Integrators that support the federal government. MCP provides end-to-end solutions and services that go above and beyond what our customers' expectations require. MCP believes that through our strategic enterprise partnerships, we can promote change that will simultaneously assist agencies with information technology and set-aside goals.

Visit http://www.mcpgov.com

