MCPc, World Leader in Chain-of-Custody Security Solution Combines with Professional Services Firm TekMethods, A Vital Link in Cybersecurity Proof-of-Performance

CLEVELAND and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MCPc, Inc. the global data protection company today announced the business combination with Tampa-based TekMethods, LLC. TekMethods, an industry leader in IT Asset Management (ITAM) professional services, excels in reducing technology costs, maintaining regulatory and contractual compliance, and reducing business risk through visibility into the entire technology base and its component hardware and software assets. Lori Sechio, formerly CEO of TekMethods, has been appointed a member of the MCPc senior executive team in the newly-created position of Chief Data Officer. In this role she will take on responsibility for the development of MCPc's Data and Analytics strategy in addition to leadership of the company's IT Asset Management business.

"The business combination with TekMethods adds the IT Asset Management practice and expands and strengthens our Chain-of-Custody security strategy. Technology assets are a vital part of service delivery. ITAM is a critical discipline for managing those assets financially, contractually, and operationally," said MCPc CEO, Andy Jones. "Combined with our other service lines, Secure Technology Logistics, Managed Security Solutions, and Secure Technology Asset Disposition, we have complete linkage and proof-of-performance for cyber hygiene in our end-to-end lifecycle management process," said Jones. "This protocol radically reduces our client's cyber and business risk."

TekMethods' global client portfolio spans numerous industries and includes some of the world's most recognized brands. "IT Asset Management is one of the most effective tools for driving profitability while mitigating risk," said Sechio. "Business risk is enormous – from legal compliance with software license agreements to audit defense to data privacy regulations and beyond. ITAM is a high-value but often overlooked discipline for understanding the technology base and managing risk. But it can also liberate huge amounts of capital – real money – through effective governance and optimization of hardware and software assets and accurate, up-to-date lifecycle processes."

MCPc is a global data protection company that improves the security and financial well-being of our clients by providing SecurityCertaintySM through our unique Chain-of-Custody Security SolutionSM, a holistic end-to-end lifecycle management protocol that protects data, manages the complexity and sustainability of technology, ensures consistency in security, and ultimately, mitigates business risk.

