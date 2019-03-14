MCPS EAST Announces Company Rebrand to Betterpay

NORTH BERGEN, N.J., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchant Choice Payment Solution, LLC, a leading provider of merchant acquiring and payments solutions, announced that beginning today, the company will operate under the new brand named, Betterpay. The rebranding of the longtime trusted Independent sales organization signifies the company's new vision and their plan to transform the payment industry landscape for their merchant network as well as for their distribution partners.

"As a partner-centric organization, we believe better pricing and access to the most innovative technology the industry has to offer and a customer first approach will help our sales partners and their merchants achieve greater business success. Betterpay was developed on the premise that in order to maintain our leading position and competitive edge in the market, our offerings must be simple, powerful and rewarding. In other words, better!" said Elinor Chayo, CEO.

In addition to launching a new website, logo and corporate image, the company went to great length to significantly expand its product offering and provide robust tools to help attract and grow its sales channel. The new technology platforms designed to add value, optimize efficiency, and monetize new and existing opportunities includes a Partner's Business Kit containing a tablet, company business cards, company email address, and other goodies. A Partner Portal through which everything a sales partner needs to run one's business will be at their fingertips. This ever-expanding portal allows agents to submit web-based applications in real time, receive the latest industry news, personalize marketing collateral, access a comprehensive library of product documents, training videos and manage the new game-changing Rewards Program; Betterbucks. Betterbucks rewards our partners in addition to their regular compensation in multiple categories of products.

"Our new name better reflects our reputation and the progressive company we are working very hard to build," said Elinor Chayo, CEO. "Our commitment to our merchants and our partners remains the highest priority. Our mission is to help our partners simplify the industry's complexity and concentrate on growing their business."

