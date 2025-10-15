NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCPTotal , a comprehensive secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) platform, today announced its flagship platform to help businesses adopt and secure MCP servers.

MCPTotal Launches to Power Secure Enterprise MCP Workflows

MCP has become the standard interface for connecting AI models with enterprise systems, external data sources, and third-party applications. But, uncontrolled adoption has introduced major risks, including supply chain exposures, prompt injection vulnerabilities, rogue MCP servers, data exfiltration, and authentication gaps. Both traditional security products and newer LLM security solutions are not able to monitor MCP traffic, leaving enterprises exposed to new opportunities for bad actors.

MCPTotal delivers the first end-to-end platform for organizations to safely adopt MCPs while also improving their usability. Its hub-and-gateway architecture provides centralized hosting, authentication and credential vaulting while acting as an AI-native firewall to monitor traffic and enforce policies in real time. MCPTotal offers hundreds of secure MCP servers in its vetted catalog, allowing enterprise users to select from a safe and secure range. With MCPTotal, employees can connect their AI models to business-critical systems like Slack and Gmail, while security leaders get full visibility into usage and enforcement via guardrails to ensure security, privacy, and compliance.

MCPTotal delivers four key capabilities unmatched in the market:

Enablement, not restriction: Empowers all employees to use MCP immediately through a simple, intuitive experience with built-in policy enforcement and auditing that keep security teams in control.

Empowers all employees to use MCP immediately through a simple, intuitive experience with built-in policy enforcement and auditing that keep security teams in control. Automatic Security Review: Ensures only trusted, curated MCP servers are available, each passing a rigorous security vetting process to eliminate malicious risks.

Ensures only trusted, curated MCP servers are available, each passing a rigorous security vetting process to eliminate malicious risks. Comprehensive Visibility Scans: Offers flexible methods to scan employee workstations and detect MCP-related risks or threats across the organization.

Offers flexible methods to scan employee workstations and detect MCP-related risks or threats across the organization. Multi-Environment Coverage: Operates consistently across desktop, browser, and cloud environments, including self-hosted deployments.

"Until now, there hasn't been a solution that can help security teams actually lock down MCP servers at the rate that employees are connecting their AI and business applications via MCP," said Gil Dabah, CEO of MCPTotal. "In fact, the first malicious MCP server in the wild was just reported, demonstrating how easily attackers can get into enterprise sensitive data. Now with MCPTotal, we're giving organizations the ability to securely host, monitor and sandbox servers so employees can safely use MCPs and connect them to any data source without manually handling API keys."

The platform enables enterprises to finally adopt MCPs without adopting more shadow IT risk. With MCPTotal's easy to use interface, employees are not required to be developers or technical experts to leverage MCPs in their workflows. Security teams are able to set policies around MCP usage and users are able to access pre-vetted MCP servers via single sign-on and gain access to all their authenticated tools.

About MCPTotal

MCPTotal provides enterprise-grade MCP infrastructure with built-in security, governance and compliance controls. Founded by serial entrepreneurs and security experts Gil Dabah and Dr. Ariel Shiftan, the company helps organizations safely harness the power of AI-tool integration. For more information, users can visit https://go.mcptotal.io/.

Contact

Account Director

Hannah Sather

Montner Tech PR

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796321/MCPTotal.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796320/MCPTotal_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MCPTotal