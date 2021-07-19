MCPV launches at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The 30 best-in-class sustainable technologies must meet high standards set by the selection committee. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, the Monaco Economic Board and Taronis Fuels.

MCPV has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

Building on the momentum it helped create for the revival of European PV manufacturing, MCPV is today launching its external fundraising efforts as part of its roadmap to implement a 15GW heterojunction (HJT) cell and module manufacturing capacity by 2027, with start of production in 2022.

The MCPV team has developed its technology, manufacturing and market strategy, and is now ready to shift into execution. With the external environment never better - Green Deal, Clean Hydrogen Strategy, Industrial Strategy, Fit-for-55, and the US on board for clear 2030 targets, the PV market is set to accelerate globally, to an annual market deployment of 600GW by 2030.

MCPV is focused on fast-scaling, Industry 4.0/5.0 anchored, HJT manufacturing in Europe working closely with the up and downstream value chains to (re)build a robust EU PV industry, set global standards in LCOE competitiveness and eco-design, as well as improve EU security of supply.

Europe's major IPP and EPC firms are beneficiaries of a reliable and competitive EU-based PV manufacturing value chain, strengthening their global PV deployment activities. This is fast translating into effective demand visibility.

MCPV launches external fundraising and plans a public offering, allowing for the investment community to capture the significant market opportunity ahead for new generation PV manufacturing in Europe.

