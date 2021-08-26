MCR acquired by Arlington Capital Partners

Bill Parker, CEO of MCR said, "We have generated a great deal of momentum in expanding our distinct capabilities to support our customer base resulting in industry-leading organic growth over that past three years, and this is just the beginning. With Arlington's support and investment, we see exciting new opportunities to become trusted advisors and technical partners to support our customers' success across the spectrum of critical mission challenges. We have found a partner in Arlington, a firm that we have known for many years, that understands what makes MCR special and will remain committed to this mission as the Company enters its next phase of growth."

"MCR has established itself as a preeminent provider of differentiated systems engineering and integration solutions that address critical national security objectives in the space, cyber, and missile defense domains," said David Wodlinger, Partner at Arlington. "We are partnering with MCR to increase investment in these core areas, as well as to pursue strategic acquisitions to enhance and broaden the differentiated capabilities that MCR can bring to bear for its customers and to provide additional career opportunities for the Company's employees. We see enormous demand in the market for MCR's services and we believe that with our investment in the business, MCR is very well positioned for the significant growth in front of it."

Ben Ramundo, Vice President at Arlington, said, "MCR has built a reputation for technical excellence and commitment to the mission, making the Company an employer of choice for high caliber professionals. We are excited to partner with the MCR management team to build on that tradition and accelerate the Company's growth by investing in new capabilities as well as pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities in complementary markets."

About MCR

MCR transforms the delivery of mission systems, cost analysis and engineering, and software development for defense and civilian agencies, NATO, and European ministries. A global company based in McLean, Virginia, MCR has developed an integrated approach to service delivery that combines visualization, analytics, and high-performance talent acquisition. MCR applies this approach through CommandEdge, its internal operational platform. www.mcri.com

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com

