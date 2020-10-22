MCR adopts new brand to reflect its differentiated approach, current capabilities, and recent successes

"In terms of its size, its capabilities, and its success, MCR is a very different company than it was 18—24 months ago," said Bill Parker, MCR president and CEO. "Our brand now embodies that evolution—and everything we do for our government customers. With new contract awards driving staff growth of over 50% in the last 18 months, the market is recognizing that MCR provides the commanding edge agencies need to accelerate delivery of their systems."

What I love about the new brand is how it frames our story so consistently, from the logo all the way through the detail and diagrams in our proposals," said Parker. "The work our great team does is very complex. Our brand cuts through that complexity to explain exactly how we help our customers achieve commanding time and cost advantages for their programs. And I think the look is as cool as our team!"

MCR's story spans more than four decades. The new brand updates that story to incorporate the company's heritage, its current capabilities, and its future potential for supporting government agencies and their critical missions.

Interested in more information about MCR's capabilities or in joining the MCR team?

CONTACT INFORMATION:

MCR, LLC

Linda R Harris

Chief of Growth Operations

407-497-9133

[email protected]

MCRI.com

MCR transforms the delivery of mission systems, cost analysis and engineering, and software development for defense and civilian agencies, NATO, and European ministries. A global company based in McLean, Virginia, MCR has developed an integrated approach to service delivery that combines visualization, analytics, and high-performance talent acquisition. MCR applies this approach through CommandEdge, its internal operational platform.

