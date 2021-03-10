MCR Federal Wins Department of Homeland Security, Office of the Chief Financial Officer, Cost Estimating and Data Analysis Task Order

"MCR is excited to be able to offer DHS our CommandEdge capability suite and Galorath's SEER knowledge-based estimation products. These tools will allow us to provide DHS with enhanced team collaboration and cost modeling visualization, while also enhancing the ability to gather data, create models, and present cost estimate results," said Sean Pender, President of the MCR's Program Analytics Division Group. "This is a major win for MCR and DHS, as it provides a strategic opportunity to share program data analytics best practices between DHS and the other members of the cost community that MCR has supported for years," said Bill Parker, Chief Executive Officer.

Interested in more information about MCR's capabilities or in joining the MCR team? Contact [email protected]

A global company based in McLean, VA, MCR employs an integrated approach to service delivery that combines visualization, analytics, automation, and high-performance talent acquisition. MCR applies this approach through CommandEdge, its internal operational platform, to deliver integrated program management, systems engineering, and DevOps services. With these capabilities and CommandEdge, MCR enables agencies to employ program precision, agility, and speed as strategic assets for driving mission success.

