MCR Labs Becomes Multi-State Enterprise with the Opening of Pennsylvania Lab

MCR Labs, which was the first independent cannabis testing laboratory certified in Massachusetts, brings several years of cannabis testing experience and knowhow to the Pennsylvania medical marijuana industry. Led by pharmaceutical scientists and analytical chemists, the lab's testing methods are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited to assess the potency and safety of raw cannabis and cannabis-derived products to a similar standard as environmental and food safety testing.

Business operations at the Allentown location are overseen by general manager Julia Naccarato, who draws on her business administration and project management experience to offer best-in-class service to marijuana growers and processors who choose MCR Labs for compliance testing. "I'm grateful to MCR for the opportunity to offer the team's expertise to Pennsylvania's cannabis providers and to help ensure the safety of products they offer to medical marijuana patients."

Anyone interested to learn more about MCR Labs and their work can find information at http://mcrlabs.com, and businesses looking to inquire about cannabis testing services should contact the Pennsylvania location's business development manager Harrison Avart at [email protected].

About MCR Labs: MCR Labs is the first independent cannabis testing laboratory to be certified by the state of Massachusetts. We are ISO/IEC-17025:2017 accredited providers of analytical cannabis product testing and R&D services committed to assisting licensed marijuana establishments, patients, researchers, advocates, and entrepreneurs. Our team of chemists and pharmaceutical scientists are dedicated to advancing public health and safety through leading-edge chemical analysis of cannabis products and offering unparalleled guidance and support for partners, regulators, and the communities we serve. For more information visit http://mcrlabs.com.

