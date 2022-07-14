MCRA Assists NeuroMetrix with obtaining FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and Marketing Authorization in One Year

MCRA's Regulatory Team was retained by NeuroMetrix to lead the strategy and development of a De Novo submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Quell Wearable Neuromodulation Device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. MCRA provided substantial support in the development of the submission and assisted NeuroMetrix is addressing FDA's questions, which ultimately led to FDA authorization in May, 2022.

MCRA previously assisted NeuroMetrix with obtaining the breakthrough device designation for the use of Quell to treat fibromyalgia in July 2021 .

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, LLC, a leading medical device and biologics advisory firm and clinical research organization (CRO) integrating U.S. and International Regulatory, Clinical Research, Reimbursement, Healthcare Compliance, Quality Assurance, and Cybersecurity is pleased to announce its key role in obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) marketing authorization for the Quell wearable neuromodulation device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. Quell is the first FDA-authorized device treatment for fibromyalgia.

MCRA was retained by NeuroMetrix to support strategy and development of a breakthrough designation request that was granted by the FDA for use of Quell to treat fibromyalgia. MCRA then led the development and preparation of the De Novo Request and collaborated with NeuroMetrix to resolve all FDA questions during the review of the De Novo. Both accomplishments - FDA granting the breakthrough designation in July, 2021 and granting the De Novo request in May, 2022 - were achieved within one year. This highlights the intensive communication and collaboration between the NeuroMetrix, FDA, and MCRA teams to expedite fibromyalgia patients' access to Quell to reduce the symptoms of their debilitating condition.

Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuroMetrix said, "It has been a pleasure working with the MCRA Neuro regulatory team. Their expertise was fundamental in the success of both our breakthrough and de novo submissions in such a short period of time. We are looking forward to working with other divisions of MCRA such as the International Regulatory Affairs as we strive to expand the market for NeuroMetrix products."

John Doucet, MCRA's Vice President of Regulatory Affairs – Neuromodulation and Evolving Therapies, said, "We are delighted to have collaborated with NeuroMetrix to achieve these important milestones for patients on behalf of the company. I want to specifically thank the FDA Office of Neurological and Physical Medicine Devices for the collaborative and interactive nature of their review. Their commitment to the spirit of the breakthrough device program played a significant role in expediting patient access to the first FDA-authorized device treatment for fibromyalgia."

David Lown, President of MCRA, commented, "At MCRA, we recognize the importance of speed and focus in delivering for our clients. Every day a patient suffers from fibromyalgia is one day too many. This first ever device to treat fibromyalgia getting FDA authorization in less than one year demonstrates our commitment to our clients in delivering more, better, first!"

To date, MCRA's regulatory team has supported 8 successful De Novos and over 60 Breakthrough Device Designations granted by FDA. About MCRA, LLC: MCRA is the leading privately held independent medical device and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and advisory firm. MCRA delivers to its clients industry experience at integrating five business value creators: regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, healthcare compliance, and quality assurance to provide a dynamic, market-leading effort from concept to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled value for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Hartford, CT, and New York, NY, and serves more than 700 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, artificial intelligence, dental, general surgery, digital health, neurology, robotics, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices as well as medical device cybersecurity. www.mcra.com

About Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB), founded MCRA in 2004. VB is headquartered in New York City and specializes in funding venture capital, private equity, and merchant banking activities for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. VB is dedicated to financing healthcare innovation. www.vbllc.com

About Neurometrix: NeuroMetrix Inc (NeuroMetrix) is an innovation-driven company with a mission to improve individual and population health through innovative medical devices and technology solutions for neurological disorders and pain syndromes. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neuromodulation technology indicated for treatment of fibromyalgia symptoms and chronic lower extremity pain. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Frick

Senior Associate, Business Development

Phone: 202.552.5840

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MCRA, LLC