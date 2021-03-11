MCRA Hires Cardiovascular Industry Leader Dr. Hans-Peter Stoll to its CRO Management Team

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, LLC, a leading medical device and biologics advisory firm and clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to integrating US and International Regulatory, Clinical Research, Reimbursement, Healthcare Compliance, and Quality Assurance, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Hans-Peter Stoll, an interventional cardiologist. Dr. Stoll formerly served as Chief Medical Officer at Biosensors International where he led the clinical affairs group and provided medical strategic leadership to executive management. Additional cardiovascular device industry experience includes roles as Chief Medical Officer Cardiology at GE Healthcare and as Worldwide Vice President Clinical Research at Cordis, a Johnson & Johnson company.

At MCRA, Dr. Stoll will serve as Vice President of International Clinical Affairs and Cardiovascular Research and will provide clinical research and medical affairs oversight on MCRA's cardiovascular device trials globally. Further, he will support MCRA's integrated regulatory and reimbursement & market access divisions to efficiently bring innovative cardiovascular technologies to market. Lastly, Dr. Stoll will also lead a team to further build out MCRA's CRO capabilities in Europe.

Dr. Stoll brings great experience in innovative clinical trial design, large-scale international study management, and medical device company leadership. Through decades of executive roles in the most innovative cardiovascular space, he has developed professional and personal relationships with many of the key opinion leaders in cardiology and with international regulatory bodies. He has an extensive research and product development background, having authored and co-authored more than 60 publications and 100 abstracts, and has contributed to the creation and submission of several patents in the U.S. and in Europe. Dr. Stoll is a board-certified cardiologist and earned an APL Professorship from Saarland University, Germany in 2009.

Dr. Stoll comments, "I am honored to join MCRA's great team of deeply experienced experts. I look forward to supporting MCRA's medical device clients by developing and executing creative, efficient, and successful study designs by contributing to the development of safe and effective products, bringing new technologies to market, and elevating the standard of care through innovation to benefit patients."

Michael John, MCRA's Vice President of Cardiovascular Regulatory Affairs said, "Hans-Peter brings immense talent and nuanced clinical experience to our organization. As an esteemed clinical researcher and thought leader within the cardiovascular space, his medical, scientific, and industry expertise will offer significant value to our clients as we expand the regulatory and clinical programs at MCRA. Our success has been built upon providing a level of expertise to our clients that is unmatched by any consulting firm. We continue this trend with the hiring of Dr. Stoll, and look forward to integrating him into our current and future cardiovascular studies."

About MCRA, LLC: MCRA is the leading independent, privately held medical device and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and advisory firm. MCRA's value contribution rests within in its industry experience at integrating five business value creators: regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement & market access, healthcare compliance and quality assurance and medical device cybersecurity to provide a unique and dynamic, market leading effort from concept to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled success for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Hartford, CT, and New York, NY, and serves more than 700 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, cardiovascular, neurology, wound care, dental, general surgery, artificial intelligence, digital health, robotics, diagnostic imaging, in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices, and medical device cybersecurity. MCRA has extensive expertise in IDE/IND clinical trial execution and management, novel and breakthrough devices, and marketing submissions such as PMAs, de novos, and 510(k)s.

About Our Founders – Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Founded by Anthony, John, and Marc Viscogliosi in 1999, Viscogliosi Brothers ("VB") founded MCRA in 2004. VB creates, builds, operates and finances companies based on physician innovation to address unmet clinical needs uniquely focused on "life changing" medical technologies. VB is headquartered in New York City and has acted as principal, agent, buyer, seller, and financier at all stages of a company's life cycle and has participated in all transaction types from start-up to scale-up to full-scale, including seed, angel, venture, growth, private equity, and credit.

