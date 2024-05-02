MCRA Supports Darmiyan with FDA Approval for BrainSee Device

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, the leading privately held independent medical device, diagnostics, and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and advisory firm is pleased to announce its role in the successful granting of Darmiyan's De Novo request for BrainSee by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Darmiyan retained MCRA in 2021 for its broad and deep experience in Neurology, Digital Health, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). MCRA's team of regulatory experts collaborated closely with Darmiyan to achieve a Breakthrough Device Designation for BrainSee in 2021, develop the evidence and strategy for submission of a De Novo request in 2022, and navigate the rigorous FDA review process to secure granting of the De Novo request from FDA in January 2024.

BrainSee's AI algorithm combines analysis of an indicated patient's brain MRI with their results on cognitive tests to provide a BrainSee score. The score helps doctors determine the patient's likelihood of progression from amnestic mild cognitive impairment (MCI) to Alzheimer's dementia in the next 5 years. BrainSee is a first-of-a-kind medical device and represents a major advancement in Alzheimer's diagnostics.

John Doucet, Vice President, Neurology Regulatory Affairs – Neuromodulation and Evolving Technologies at MCRA states, "We are proud to have worked closely with Darmiyan to achieve both Breakthrough Device Designation and marketing authorization from the FDA for BrainSee. Working with Darmiyan was a great example of expert collaboration between MCRA's Neurology and Digital Health regulatory teams. Both groups contributed significantly from the very beginning of our collaboration with Darmiyan. Together we developed an integrated strategy that merged our understanding of the science, regulations, and policy needed to obtain FDA marketing authorization for such a novel and important product. We are proud to offer this unique combination of talent to help companies like Darmiyan bring innovative devices to market."

Alex Cadotte, Vice President, Digital Health, Artificial Intelligence, and Radiology at MCRA said, "As the use of AI in medical technology increases and spreads from Radiology to Neurology and other clinical specialties, it is vital to have a diverse and collaborative team of subject matter experts as you navigate through the FDA. Darmiyan's BrainSee software platform required a regulatory strategy that merged MCRA's scientific and regulatory expertise in AI, Digital Health, and Neurology. We thank Darmiyan for trusting us to help secure the approval for this important new product."

Kaveh Vejdani, Co-founder, Chief Medical & Technology Officer at Darmiyan said, "Darmiyan feels extremely fortunate to have partnered with MCRA to support our successful FDA submissions. The FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for BrainSee was a critical foundation for FDA collaborations during development, review, and granting of the De Novo request. MCRA is truly unique to have world-class scientific and regulatory expertise in Neurology, Digital Health, and AI that are needed to guide novel and ground-breaking devices like BrainSee through the FDA review process. MCRA's level of support spanned the entire spectrum and included leading our interactions with FDA, collaborating on development of test protocols, and assistance with writing the submissions."

About MCRA, LLC: MCRA is the leading privately held independent medical device, diagnostics, and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and advisory firm. MCRA delivers to its client's industry experience, integrating its seven business value creators: regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, healthcare compliance, quality assurance, cybersecurity and distribution logistics to provide a dynamic, market-leading effort from innovation conception to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled value for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Hartford, CT, New York, NY, London, England, Winterthur, Switzerland, Eschborn, Germany and Tokyo, Japan and serves nearly 1,000 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, biologics, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, artificial intelligence, dental, anesthesia, respiratory, ENT, general surgery, digital health, neurology, robotics, oncology, general and plastic surgery, urology, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices. www.mcra.com

About Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB), founded MCRA in 2004. VB is headquartered in New York City and specialized in funding venture capital, private equity, and merchant banking activities for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. VB is dedicated to financing healthcare innovation. www.vbllc.com

About Darmiyan: Darmiyan is a pioneering brain technology (deep-tech) company in San Francisco, California, focused on developing innovative and rapidly scalable products for brain health screening and monitoring. The company's mission is to enhance brain health, equipping physicians with tools for precise and personalized patient care, thereby optimizing health outcomes. www.darmiyan.com

