McRae Industries, Inc. Dividend Declared
News provided byMcRae Industries, Inc.
Dec 05, 2024, 16:04 ET
MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.84 (which includes a special dividend of $.70 per share) per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on January 2, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 18, 2024.
SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.
