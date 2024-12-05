McRae Industries, Inc. Dividend Declared

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.84 (which includes a special dividend of $.70 per share) per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on January 2, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 18, 2024.

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.