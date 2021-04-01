McRae Industries, Inc. Government Contract Awarded

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) McRae Footwear, a division of McRae Industries has been awarded a contract for Marine Corps temperate weather combat boots by the United States Government Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support. This contract is for a base year and four option years with the following maximum dollar value. Base year $6,213,060.00, Option I $6,306,300.00, Option II $6,400,800.00, Option III $6,496,560.00, Option IV $6,594,210.00 for a total of $32,010,930.00. The first delivery is scheduled for 120 days after contract award date.

