McRae Industries, Inc. Government Contract Awarded
McRae Industries, Inc.
03 Aug, 2023, 11:51 ET
MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) McRae Industries has been awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency of the United States Government, an estimated $20,465,795 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Army hot weather combat boots. The contract has a three (3) year ordering period. Within the three (3) year ordering period, there are three one-year tier periods.
SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.
Share this article