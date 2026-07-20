McRae Industries, Inc. Military Contract Award

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. received a contract award from the United States Government DLA Troops Support for Navy safety toe boots. This is a firm fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract that has a three-year ordering period. The estimated dollar amount for this award is $21,363,367 while the maximum award amount is $32,998,023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: the effect of competitive products and pricing, the potential impact of tariffs on our business, uncertainties concerning the tariff refund program announced in March 2026, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectation about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.