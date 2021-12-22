McRAE INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets:  MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 of $27,588,000 as compared to $18,939,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.  Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 amounted to $2,222,000, or $0.98 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $494,000, or $0.21 per diluted Class A common share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.  

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues totaled $27.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $18.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $19.9 million as compared to $12.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.  This 64% increase can be attributed to increases across all brands.  Revenues from our work boot products increased approximately 3%, from $7.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to $7.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.  This is primarily a result of decreased military boot sales offset by an increase in our Dan Post and Laredo work boot sales. 

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to approximately $8.0 million as compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was up from 26.6% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to 28.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.  This is primarily attributable to our lower margin military boot sales making up a smaller percentage of total sales.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses totaled approximately $5.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $4.4 million for first quarter of fiscal 2021.  This is primarily due to increased commissions, advertising, and healthcare costs.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $2.8 million as compared to $0.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at October 30, 2021 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.7 million as compared to $23.5 million at July 31, 2021. Our working capital increased from $58.0 million at July 31, 2021 to $60.2 million at October 30, 2021.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which were fully available at October 30, 2021. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2022. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2022, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $4.8 million. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation, contributed approximately $2.5 million of cash. Inventory used approximately $1.3 million of cash and accounts receivable used approximately $7.1 million of cash as first quarter sales outpaced customer payments.

Net cash provided by investing activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled approximately $2.2 million, primarily due to the maturity of short-term investments. 

Net cash used in financing activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $0.3 million, which was primarily used for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)







October 30,
2021

July 31,
2021

ASSETS



Current assets: 








Cash and cash equivalents

$20,665

$23,489





Equity investments

6,480

6,207





Debt securities

-

2,414





Accounts and notes receivable, net

23,507

16,382





Inventories, net

15,593

14,326





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

710

323





Total current assets

66,955

63,141





Property and equipment, net

5,217

5,363





Other assets:








Deposits

14

14





Notes receivable

1,025

1,017





Real estate held for investment

3,101

3,238





Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance

2,288

2,288





Trademarks

2,824

2,824





Total other assets

9,252

9,381





Total assets

$81,424

$77,885

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities: 








Accounts payable

$3,245

$2,714





Accrued employee benefits

1,112

660





Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

435

700





Income tax payable

1,058

236





Other

865

795





Total current liabilities

6,715

5,105





Deferred tax liabilities

534

534





Total liabilities

7,249

5,639





Shareholders' equity:



Common Stock:



Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
   issued and outstanding, 1,893,423 and 1,893,423
   shares, respectively

1,893

1,893





Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
   issued and outstanding, 366,737 and 366,737 shares,
   respectively

367

367





Retained earnings

71,915

69,986





Total shareholders' equity

74,175

72,246





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$81,424

$77,885

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended


October 30,

October 31,

2021

2020





Net revenues

$27,588

$18,939





Cost of revenues

19,604

13,904





Gross profit

7,984

5,035





Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,136

4,357





Operating profit 

2,848

678





Other income

208

50





Earnings before income taxes

3,056

728





Provision for income taxes

834

234





Net earnings 

$2,222

$494




















Earnings per common share:








     Diluted earnings per share:



        Class A

0.98

0.21

        Class B

NA

NA





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:



       Class A

1,893,423

1,949,583

       Class B

366,737

368,835

        Total

2,260,160

2,318,418

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)










Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other


Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained


Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

 Income (Loss)

 Earnings

Balance, August 1, 2020

1,957,142

$1,957

373,233

$373

$0

$69,487








Stock Buyback

(21,141)

(21)

(3,500)

(4)

(490)








Conversion of Class B

2,300

2

(2,300)

(2)

-

   to Class A Stock














Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)





(253)








Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)





(48)








Net earnings





494

Balance, October 31, 2020

1,938,301

$1,938

367,433

$367

$0

$69,190


















Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other


Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained


Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

 Income (Loss)

 Earnings

Balance, July 31, 2021

1,893,423

$1,893

366,737

$367

$0

$69,986








Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)





(246)








Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)





(47)








Net earnings





2,222

Balance, October 30, 2021

1,893,423

$1,893

366,737

$367

$0

$71,915

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended


October 30,

October 31,


2021

2020





Net cash used in operating activities

(4,767)

(1,094)





Cash Flows from Investing Activities:








Proceeds from sale of assets

200

591





Purchase of land for investment

-

(160)





Capital expenditures

(117)

(98)





Purchase of securities

(246)

(5,118)





Proceeds from sale of securities

2,400

4,855





Net cash provided by investing activities

2,237

70





Cash Flows from Financing Activities:








Repurchase company stock

-

(515)





Dividends paid

(294)

(301)





Net cash used in financing activities

(294)

(816)





Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents

(2,824)

(1,840)





Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

23,489

20,959





Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$20,665

$19,119

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

