McRAE INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS OF FISCAL 2024

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 of $25,815,000 as compared to $30,769,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $1,636,000, or $.72 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $1,729,000, or $0.76 per diluted Class A common share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2024 totaled $58,641,000 as compared to $64,552,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2023. Net earnings for the first six months of fiscal 2024 amounted to $4,858,000, or $2.15 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $4,586,000, or $2.02 per diluted Class A common share, for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023

Consolidated net revenues totaled $25.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $30.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $18.2 million as compared to $22.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease in net revenues was spread across several western product lines and offset by an increase in our Dingo fashion brand. Revenues from our work boot products decreased from $8.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to $7.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This was primarily a result of decreased sales for our Dan Post work boots.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to approximately $7.0 million as compared to $8.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. However, gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was up from 25.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to 27.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This is primarily because of increased margins on military boot sales driven by increased efficiency in our manufacturing facility, as well as newer military boot contracts with updated pricing.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $6.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease resulted primarily from decreased sales commissions.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $1.4 million as compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2023

Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2024 totaled $58.6 million as compared to $64.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $40.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $49.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023. While demand for the Laredo, Dan Post, and Eldorado brands has softened, we also missed some sales during the first six months of our fiscal year due to inventory shortages on select styles. Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $15.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023 to $17.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $16.9 million, or 28.8%, for the first six months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $18.3 million, or 28.3%, for the first six months of fiscal 2023. This is primarily due to the improved margins on military boot sales as discussed above.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $11.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $12.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023. This decrease is mainly attributable to lower commissions because of the decrease in sales.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $5.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $6.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

On December 23, 2023, the company, through our affiliate American Mortgage and Investment Company and wholly owned subsidiary Hoke Development Company, signed a purchase sale agreement to sell approximately 262 acres in Berkeley Country Club located in Berkeley County, South Carolina to Berkeley Conservation Group LLC. The terms of the agreement provide for a sales price of $2,650,000 and a maximum due diligence period of 180 days prior to closing.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong as cash and cash equivalents remained consistent at $18.3 million for January 27, 2024 and July 29, 2023. Our working capital increased from $75.8 million at July 29, 2023 to $79.0 million at January 27, 2024.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at January 27, 2024. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2025. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2025, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first six months of fiscal 2024, operating activities provided approximately $8.4 million of cash. Net earnings contributed approximately $4.8 million of cash. Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided in operating activities totaled approximately $3.6 million. These adjustments were driven significantly by decreased inventory and accounts receivable.

Net cash used by investing activities totaled approximately $6.5 million, primarily due to the purchase and sale of securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $2.0 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, our ability to complete the sale of our properties under contract for sale, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













January 27,

2024

July 29,

2023

ASSETS







Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$18,274

$18,329









Equity investments

6,713

6,459









Debt securities

23,531

15,047









Accounts receivable, net

16,170

19,880









Inventories, net

19,797

21,914









Income tax receivable

138

370









Prepaid expenses and other current assets

598

317









Total current assets

85,221

82,316









Property and equipment, net

4,734

4,917









Other assets:

















Deposits

13

14









Right to Use Asset

2,136

2,362









Real estate held for investment

2,848

3,036









Trademarks

2,824

2,824









Total other assets

7,821

8,236









Total assets

$97,776

$95,469

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













January 27,

2024

July 29,

2023

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$3,301

$2,122









Accrued employee benefits

566

1,783









Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

948

1,293









Lease liability

429

429









Other

945

878









Total current liabilities

6,189

6,505









Lease liability

1,707

1,933









Deferred tax liabilities

114

114









Total liabilities

8,010

8,552









Shareholders' equity:







Common Stock:







Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares

issued and outstanding, 1,896,334 and 1,895,949

shares, respectively

1,896

1,896









Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;

issued and outstanding, 363,826 and 364,211 shares,

respectively

364

364









Retained earnings

87,506

84,657









Total shareholders' equity

89,766

86,917









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$97,776

$95,469

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 27,

January 28,

January 27,

January 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023















Net revenues $25,815

$30,769

$58,641

$64,552















Cost of revenues 18,816

22,788

41,733

46,277















Gross profit 6,999

7,981

16,908

18,275















Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,580

6,134

11,583

12,180















Operating profit 1,419

1,847

5,325

6,095















Other income 852

456

916

267















Earnings before income taxes 2,271

2,303

6,241

6,362















Provision for income taxes 635

574

1,383

1,776















Net earnings $1,636

$1,729

$4,858

$4,586















































Earnings per common share:





























Diluted earnings per share:













Class A 0.72

0.76

2.15

2.03 Class B NA

NA

NA

NA















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Class A 1,896,334

1,895,062

1,896,277

1,895,049 Class B 363,826

365,098

363,883

365,111 Total 2,260,160

2,260,160

2,260,160

2,260,160

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)



















Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other





Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained



Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings Balance, July 30, 2022

1,895,035 $1,895 365,125 $365 $0 $78,989















Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)











(265)















Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)











(51)















Net earnings











2,857 Balance, October 29, 2022

1,895,035 $1,895 365,125 $365 $0 $81,530















Conversion of Class B

100 - (100) -

- to Class A Stock





























Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)











(1,212)















Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)











(233)















Net earnings











1,729 Balance, January 28, 2023

1,895,135 $1,895 365,025 $365 $0 $81,814



















Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other





Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained



Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings Balance, July 29, 2023

1,895,949 $1,896 364,211 $364 $0 $84,657















Conversion of Class B

385 - (385) -



to Class A Stock





























Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)











(265)















Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)











(51)















Net earnings











3,222 Balance, October 28, 2023

1,896,334 $1,896 363,826 $364 $0 $87,563















Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)











(1,421)















Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)











(272)















Net earnings











1,636 Balance, January 27, 2024

1,896,334 $1,896 363,826 $364 $0 $87,506

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Six Months Ended



January 27,

January 28,



2024 2023









Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

















Net earnings

$4,858

$4,586









Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash

used in operating activities

3,584

(1,960)









Net cash provided by operating activities

8,442

2,626









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

















Proceeds from sale of land

1,985

-









Capital expenditures

(143)

(594)









Purchase of securities

(19,011)

(246)









Proceeds from sale of securities

10,681

10









Net cash used in investing activities

(6,488)

(830)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

















Dividends paid

(2,009)

(1,761)









Net cash used in financing activities

(2,009)

(1,761)









Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents

(55)

35









Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

18,329

15,315









Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$18,274

$15,350

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.