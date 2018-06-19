McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For The Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of Fiscal 2018

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 totaled $59,041,000 as compared to $82,078,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2017. Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 amounted to $2,051,000, or $0.85 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $4,361,000, or $1.81 per diluted Class A common share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2017.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2017

Consolidated net revenues totaled $16.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 as compared to $24.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products were $10.1 million for the third quarter of both fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017. An increase in our premium western boots was offset by a decrease in children's boots. Revenues from our work boot products decreased approximately 57%, from $13.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 to $5.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. As expected, we experienced a decrease in production of military boots related to a gap in our multiple government contracts. The government is over inventoried on both the hot weather and temperate weather boots, which will continue to have an adverse affect on our sales of military boots for the foreseeable future.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 amounted to approximately $4.0 million as compared to $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was up from 24.2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 to 24.6% for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. This is primarily a result of the decrease in work boot product sales, specifically our military boots.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses have slightly decreased from $4.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 to $3.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 amounted to $0.07 million as compared to $1.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2018 COMPARED TO FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2017

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 totaled $59.0 million as compared to $82.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $36.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 as compared to $38.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017, with the decrease coming from declines in our women's western boots and premium kid's boots. Net revenues from our work boot business declined from $43.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 to $22.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018. This decrease in work boot products net revenues resulted primarily from lower military boot shipments associated with our government contracts.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $15.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 as compared to $20.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017. Gross profit attributable to our western and lifestyle products totaled $12.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018, down from $13.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017. This decrease in gross profit is directly correlated with the decrease in sales. Our work boot products gross profit declined from $7.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 to $2.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018. This decrease was driven by the lower military boot shipments mentioned above.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses totaled approximately $12.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 as compared to $13.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017. This decrease in SG&A expenses resulted primarily from decreased employee related expenditures.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $2.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 as compared to $6.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial conditions remain strong at April 28, 2018 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.9 million as compared to $28.1 million at July 29, 2017. Our working capital increased from $54.3 million at July 29, 2017 to $55.2 million at April 28, 2018.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at April 28, 2018. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2019. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2019, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary. We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2018.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, operating activities provided approximately $7.4 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation, contributed approximately $3.0 million of cash. A reduction in inventory, accounts receivables, and other assets provided approximately $5.9 million of cash. Accounts payable and accruals for income taxes and employee related expenses used approximately $1.5 million.

Net cash used by investing activities totaled approximately $0.5 million, primarily for manufacturing equipment.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $1.1 million. Dividend payments used approximately $0.9 million and common stock purchases used approximately $0.1 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













April 28,

2018

July 29,

2017

ASSETS







Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$33,922

$28,057









Short term securities

-

505









Accounts and notes receivable, net

10,830

12,331









Inventories, net

14,014

18,273









Income tax receivable

205

329









Prepaid expenses and other current assets

440

550









Total current assets

59,411

60,045









Property and equipment, net

7,157

7,391









Other assets:

















Deposits

14

14









Long term securities

3,866

3,804









Real estate held for investment

3,777

3,601









Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance

2,288

2,288









Trademarks

2,824

2,824









Total other assets

12,769

12,531









Total assets

$79,337

$79,967

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













April 28,

2018

July 29,

2017

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$2,414

$2,510









Accrued employee benefits

317

1,144









Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

691

809









Accrued income tax

-

589









Other

762

714









Total current liabilities

4,184

5,766



















Shareholders' equity:







Common Stock:







Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares

issued and outstanding, 2,019,867 and 2,014,842

shares, respectively

2,020

2,015









Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;

issued and outstanding, 374,379 and 383,254 shares,

respectively

374

384









Unrealized losses on investments, net of tax

(35)

(5)









Retained earnings

72,794

71,807









Total shareholders' equity

75,153

74,201









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$79,337

$79,967

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 28,

April 29,

April 28,

April 29, 2018 2017 2018 2017















Net revenues $16,170

$24,092

$59,041

$82,078















Cost of revenues 12,198

18,266

43,871

61,497















Gross profit 3,972

5,826

15,170

20,581















Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,905

3,990

12,507

13,767















Operating profit 67

1,836

2,663

6,814















Other income 128

123

316

277















Earnings before income taxes 195

1,959

2,979

7,091















Provision for income taxes 117

757

928

2,730















Net earnings $78

$1,202

$2,051

$4,361















































Earnings per common share:





























Diluted earnings per share:













Class A 0.03

0.50

0.85

1.81 Class B NA

NA

NA

NA















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Class A 2,021,648

2,021,668

2,018,292

2,027,679 Class B 374,798

384,860

379,254

386,688 Total 2,396,446

2,406,528

2,397,546

2,414,367

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Nine Months Ended



April 28,

April 29,



2018 2017









Net cash provided by operating activities

7,408

14,192









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

















Proceeds from sale of assets

-

87









Purchase of land for investment

(175)

(45)









Capital expenditures

(712)

(375)









Proceeds from securities

1,194

34









Purchase of securities

(782)

-









Net cash used in investing activities

(475)

(299)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

















Purchase of common stock

(133)

(546)









Dividends paid

(935)

(939)









Net cash used in financing activities

(1,068)

(1,485)









Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents

5,865

12,408









Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

28,057

15,673









Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year

$33,922

$28,081

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcrae-industries-inc-reports-earnings-for-the-third-quarter-and-first-nine-months-of-fiscal-2018-300668889.html

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mcraeindustries.com

