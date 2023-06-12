McRAE INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FISCAL 2023

McRae Industries, Inc.

June 12, 2023

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of $31,508,000 as compared to $32,771,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to $2,084,000, or $0.92 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $2,547,000, or $1.13 per diluted Class A common share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 totaled $96,060,000 as compared to $91,786,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 amounted to $6,670,000, or $2.94 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $7,306,000, or $3.23 per diluted Class A common share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022

Consolidated net revenues totaled $31.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to $32.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $23.2 million as compared to $24.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This decrease in net revenues was spread across most of our product lines, as the demand for western boots was unprecedented in the prior year and many retailers were in an over inventoried position for the quarter. Revenues from our work boot products increased from $8.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to $8.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales offset by decreases in Dan Post and Laredo work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to approximately $8.7 million as compared to $9.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross profit, as a percentage of net revenues, was down from 29.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to 27.7% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This is primarily because of decreased margins on military boot sales driven by increased labor cost and rising material cost associated with fixed price military boot contracts, as well as, increased freight costs for Laredo western boot products and Laredo and Dan Post work boots.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This increase resulted primarily from increased employee related expenses and product sample costs.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to $2.8 million as compared to $3.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2023 COMPARED TO FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2022

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 totaled $96.1 million as compared to $91.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $72.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as compared to $67.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $22.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 to $23.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales offset by decreases in Dan Post and Laredo work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $27.0 million, or 28.1%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as compared to $26.8 million, or 29.2%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. This is primarily due to our lower margins on military boot sales and additional freight costs for Dan Post and Laredo boots, as discussed for the quarter. This was exacerbated by the fact that military boot sales made up a larger percentage of total sales for the first nine months of 2023 as compared to 2022.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $18.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as compared to $16.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions and employee related expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $8.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as compared to $10.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at April 29, 2023 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.1 million as compared to $15.3 million at July 30, 2022. Our working capital increased from $67.0 million at July 30, 2022 to $71.6 million at April 29, 2023.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at April 29, 2023. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2024. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2024, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, operating activities provided approximately $6.6 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation, contributed approximately $7.4 million of cash. Increased inventory, accounts payable, and employee benefits used approximately $5.3 million of cash. Decreased accounts receivable provided approximately $5.0 million of cash.

Net cash used by investing activities totaled approximately $8.8 million, primarily due to the purchase of fixed assets and securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $2.1 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)


April 29,

2023

July 30,

2022

ASSETS


Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$11,098

$15,315




Equity investments

6,221

6,088




Debt securities

12,207

4,458




Accounts receivable, net

21,130

26,092




Inventories, net

26,559

24,484




Income tax receivable

62

0




Prepaid expenses and other current assets

433

317

 

Total current assets

 

77,710

 

76,754

 

Property and equipment, net

 

5,108

 

5,151

 

Other assets:






Deposits

14

14




Notes receivable

973

977




Real estate held for investment

3,036

3,036




Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance

2,288

2,288




Trademarks

2,824

2,824

 

Total other assets

 

9,135

 

9,139

 

Total assets

 

$91,953

 

$91,044

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)


April 29,

2023

July 30,

2022

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$2,539

$5,168




Accrued employee benefits

1,560

2,172




Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

957

1,188




Income tax payable

0

284




Other

1030

958

 

Total current liabilities

 

6,086

 

9,770

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

25

 

25

 

Total liabilities

 

6,111

 

9,795

Shareholders' equity:


   Common Stock:


      Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
       issued and outstanding, 1,895,735 and 1,895,035 shares, respectively

1,896

1,895




      Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;


issued and outstanding, 364,425 and 365,125 shares,

respectively

364

365

Retained earnings

83,582

78,989

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

85,842

 

81,249

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$91,953

 

$91,044

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 29,

2023

April 30,

2022

April 29,

2023

April 30,

2022

 

Net revenues

 

$31,508

 

$32,771

 

$96,060

 

$91,786








Cost of revenues

22,769

23,106

69,046

64,984

 

Gross profit

 

8,739

 

9,665

 

27,014

 

26,802








Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,949

5,847

18,129

16,705

 

Operating profit

 

2,790

 

3,818

 

8,885

 

10,097








Other income (loss)

150

(287)

417

(100)

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

2,940

 

3,531

 

9,302

 

9,997








Provision for income taxes

856

984

2,632

2,691

 

Net earnings

 

$2,084

 

$2,547

 

$6,670

 

$7,306








Earnings per common share: 














Diluted earnings per share: 






   Class A

0.92

1.13

2.94

3.23

   Class B

NA

NA

NA

NA








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:  






   Class A

1,895,656

1,893,705

1,895,251

1,893,538

   Class B

364,504

366,455

364,909

366,622

   Total

2,260,160

2,260,160

2,260,160

2,260,160

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)








Common Stock, $1 par value 

Accumulated Other 



Class A

Class B

Comprehensive 

Retained





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Income (Loss)

Earnings

Balance, July 31, 2021

1,893,423

$1,893

366,737

$367

$0

$69,986










Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)




(246)










Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)




(47)










Net earnings




2,222

Balance, October 30, 2021

1,893,423

$1,893

366,737

$367

$0

$71,915










Conversion of Class B 

212

1

(212)

(1)

-

   to Class A Stock
















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)




(246)










Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)




(47)










Net earnings




2,536

Balance, January 29, 2022

1,893,635

$1,894

366,525

$366

$0

$74,158










Conversion of Class B 

800

1

(800)

(1)

-

   to Class A Stock
















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)




(246)










Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)




(47)










Net earnings




2,084

Balance, April 30, 2022

1,894,435

$1,894

365,725

$366

$0

$75,949

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)








Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other



Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained








Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Income (Loss)

Earnings

Balance, July 30, 2022

1,895,035

$1,895

365,125

$365

$0

$78,989







Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)




(265)







Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)




(51)







Net earnings




2,857

Balance, October 29, 2022

1,895,035

$1,895

365,125

$365

$0

$81,530

Conversion of Class B

100

-

(100)

-

-

   to Class A Stock












Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)




(1,212)







Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)




(233)







Net earnings




1,729

Balance, January 28, 2023

1,895,135

$1,895

365,025

$365

$0

$81,814







Conversion of Class B 

600

1

(600)

(1)

-

   to Class A Stock












Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)




(265)







Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)




(51)







Net earnings




2,084

Balance, April 29, 2023

1,895,735

$1,896

364,425

$364

$0

$83,582

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)
(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended

April 29,

2023

April 30,

2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:






Net earnings

6,670

7,306

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities

 

(34)

 

(6,933)

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

6,636

 

373

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:






Proceeds from sale of assets

-

566




Capital expenditures

(702)

(504)




Purchase of securities

(10,608)

(3,556)




Proceeds from sale of securities

2,535

2,916

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

(8,775)

 

(578)

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:






Dividends paid

(2,077)

(880)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(2,077)

 

(880)

 

 

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents

 

 

(4,217)

 

 

(1,085)




Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

15,315

23,489




Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 

$11,098

$22,404

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

