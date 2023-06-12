McRAE INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FISCAL 2023
12 Jun, 2023, 16:00 ET
MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of $31,508,000 as compared to $32,771,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to $2,084,000, or $0.92 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $2,547,000, or $1.13 per diluted Class A common share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 totaled $96,060,000 as compared to $91,786,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 amounted to $6,670,000, or $2.94 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $7,306,000, or $3.23 per diluted Class A common share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.
THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022
Consolidated net revenues totaled $31.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to $32.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $23.2 million as compared to $24.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This decrease in net revenues was spread across most of our product lines, as the demand for western boots was unprecedented in the prior year and many retailers were in an over inventoried position for the quarter. Revenues from our work boot products increased from $8.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to $8.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales offset by decreases in Dan Post and Laredo work boot sales.
Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to approximately $8.7 million as compared to $9.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross profit, as a percentage of net revenues, was down from 29.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to 27.7% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This is primarily because of decreased margins on military boot sales driven by increased labor cost and rising material cost associated with fixed price military boot contracts, as well as, increased freight costs for Laredo western boot products and Laredo and Dan Post work boots.
Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This increase resulted primarily from increased employee related expenses and product sample costs.
As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to $2.8 million as compared to $3.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2023 COMPARED TO FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2022
Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 totaled $96.1 million as compared to $91.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $72.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as compared to $67.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $22.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 to $23.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales offset by decreases in Dan Post and Laredo work boot sales.
Consolidated gross profit totaled $27.0 million, or 28.1%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as compared to $26.8 million, or 29.2%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. This is primarily due to our lower margins on military boot sales and additional freight costs for Dan Post and Laredo boots, as discussed for the quarter. This was exacerbated by the fact that military boot sales made up a larger percentage of total sales for the first nine months of 2023 as compared to 2022.
Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $18.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as compared to $16.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions and employee related expenses.
As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $8.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as compared to $10.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.
Financial Condition and Liquidity
Our financial condition remained strong at April 29, 2023 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.1 million as compared to $15.3 million at July 30, 2022. Our working capital increased from $67.0 million at July 30, 2022 to $71.6 million at April 29, 2023.
We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at April 29, 2023. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2024. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2024, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.
For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, operating activities provided approximately $6.6 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation, contributed approximately $7.4 million of cash. Increased inventory, accounts payable, and employee benefits used approximately $5.3 million of cash. Decreased accounts receivable provided approximately $5.0 million of cash.
Net cash used by investing activities totaled approximately $8.8 million, primarily due to the purchase of fixed assets and securities.
Net cash used in financing activities totaled $2.1 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.
We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2023.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.
|
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
April 29,
2023
|
July 30,
2022
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$11,098
|
$15,315
|
Equity investments
|
6,221
|
6,088
|
Debt securities
|
12,207
|
4,458
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
21,130
|
26,092
|
Inventories, net
|
26,559
|
24,484
|
Income tax receivable
|
62
|
0
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
433
|
317
|
Total current assets
|
77,710
|
76,754
|
Property and equipment, net
|
5,108
|
5,151
|
Other assets:
|
Deposits
|
14
|
14
|
Notes receivable
|
973
|
977
|
Real estate held for investment
|
3,036
|
3,036
|
Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance
|
2,288
|
2,288
|
Trademarks
|
2,824
|
2,824
|
Total other assets
|
9,135
|
9,139
|
Total assets
|
$91,953
|
$91,044
|
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
April 29,
2023
|
July 30,
2022
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$2,539
|
$5,168
|
Accrued employee benefits
|
1,560
|
2,172
|
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|
957
|
1,188
|
Income tax payable
|
0
|
284
|
Other
|
1030
|
958
|
Total current liabilities
|
6,086
|
9,770
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
25
|
25
|
Total liabilities
|
6,111
|
9,795
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common Stock:
|
Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
|
1,896
|
1,895
|
Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
|
issued and outstanding, 364,425 and 365,125 shares,
|
respectively
|
364
|
365
|
Retained earnings
|
83,582
|
78,989
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
85,842
|
81,249
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$91,953
|
$91,044
|
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
April 29,
2023
|
April 30,
2022
|
April 29,
2023
|
April 30,
2022
|
Net revenues
|
$31,508
|
$32,771
|
$96,060
|
$91,786
|
Cost of revenues
|
22,769
|
23,106
|
69,046
|
64,984
|
Gross profit
|
8,739
|
9,665
|
27,014
|
26,802
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
5,949
|
5,847
|
18,129
|
16,705
|
Operating profit
|
2,790
|
3,818
|
8,885
|
10,097
|
Other income (loss)
|
150
|
(287)
|
417
|
(100)
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
2,940
|
3,531
|
9,302
|
9,997
|
Provision for income taxes
|
856
|
984
|
2,632
|
2,691
|
Net earnings
|
$2,084
|
$2,547
|
$6,670
|
$7,306
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
Class A
|
0.92
|
1.13
|
2.94
|
3.23
|
Class B
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
Class A
|
1,895,656
|
1,893,705
|
1,895,251
|
1,893,538
|
Class B
|
364,504
|
366,455
|
364,909
|
366,622
|
Total
|
2,260,160
|
2,260,160
|
2,260,160
|
2,260,160
|
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Common Stock, $1 par value
|
Accumulated Other
|
Class A
|
Class B
|
Comprehensive
|
Retained
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Income (Loss)
|
Earnings
|
Balance, July 31, 2021
|
1,893,423
|
$1,893
|
366,737
|
$367
|
$0
|
$69,986
|
Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)
|
(246)
|
Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)
|
(47)
|
Net earnings
|
2,222
|
Balance, October 30, 2021
|
1,893,423
|
$1,893
|
366,737
|
$367
|
$0
|
$71,915
|
Conversion of Class B
|
212
|
1
|
(212)
|
(1)
|
-
|
to Class A Stock
|
Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)
|
(246)
|
Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)
|
(47)
|
Net earnings
|
2,536
|
Balance, January 29, 2022
|
1,893,635
|
$1,894
|
366,525
|
$366
|
$0
|
$74,158
|
Conversion of Class B
|
800
|
1
|
(800)
|
(1)
|
-
|
to Class A Stock
|
Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)
|
(246)
|
Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)
|
(47)
|
Net earnings
|
2,084
|
Balance, April 30, 2022
|
1,894,435
|
$1,894
|
365,725
|
$366
|
$0
|
$75,949
|
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Common Stock, $1 par value
|
Accumulated Other
|
Class A
|
Class B
|
Comprehensive
|
Retained
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Income (Loss)
|
Earnings
|
Balance, July 30, 2022
|
1,895,035
|
$1,895
|
365,125
|
$365
|
$0
|
$78,989
|
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)
|
(265)
|
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)
|
(51)
|
Net earnings
|
2,857
|
Balance, October 29, 2022
|
1,895,035
|
$1,895
|
365,125
|
$365
|
$0
|
$81,530
|
Conversion of Class B
|
100
|
-
|
(100)
|
-
|
-
|
to Class A Stock
|
Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)
|
(1,212)
|
Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)
|
(233)
|
Net earnings
|
1,729
|
Balance, January 28, 2023
|
1,895,135
|
$1,895
|
365,025
|
$365
|
$0
|
$81,814
|
Conversion of Class B
|
600
|
1
|
(600)
|
(1)
|
-
|
to Class A Stock
|
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)
|
(265)
|
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)
|
(51)
|
Net earnings
|
2,084
|
Balance, April 29, 2023
|
1,895,735
|
$1,896
|
364,425
|
$364
|
$0
|
$83,582
|
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
April 29,
2023
|
April 30,
2022
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
Net earnings
|
6,670
|
7,306
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities
|
(34)
|
(6,933)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
6,636
|
373
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
-
|
566
|
Capital expenditures
|
(702)
|
(504)
|
Purchase of securities
|
(10,608)
|
(3,556)
|
Proceeds from sale of securities
|
2,535
|
2,916
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
(8,775)
|
(578)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
Dividends paid
|
(2,077)
|
(880)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(2,077)
|
(880)
|
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents
|
(4,217)
|
(1,085)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
|
15,315
|
23,489
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
|
$11,098
|
$22,404
SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.
Share this article