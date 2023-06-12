McRAE INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FISCAL 2023

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of $31,508,000 as compared to $32,771,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to $2,084,000, or $0.92 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $2,547,000, or $1.13 per diluted Class A common share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 totaled $96,060,000 as compared to $91,786,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 amounted to $6,670,000, or $2.94 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $7,306,000, or $3.23 per diluted Class A common share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022

Consolidated net revenues totaled $31.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to $32.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $23.2 million as compared to $24.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This decrease in net revenues was spread across most of our product lines, as the demand for western boots was unprecedented in the prior year and many retailers were in an over inventoried position for the quarter. Revenues from our work boot products increased from $8.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to $8.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales offset by decreases in Dan Post and Laredo work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to approximately $8.7 million as compared to $9.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross profit, as a percentage of net revenues, was down from 29.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to 27.7% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This is primarily because of decreased margins on military boot sales driven by increased labor cost and rising material cost associated with fixed price military boot contracts, as well as, increased freight costs for Laredo western boot products and Laredo and Dan Post work boots.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This increase resulted primarily from increased employee related expenses and product sample costs.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to $2.8 million as compared to $3.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2023 COMPARED TO FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2022

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 totaled $96.1 million as compared to $91.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $72.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as compared to $67.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $22.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 to $23.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales offset by decreases in Dan Post and Laredo work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $27.0 million, or 28.1%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as compared to $26.8 million, or 29.2%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. This is primarily due to our lower margins on military boot sales and additional freight costs for Dan Post and Laredo boots, as discussed for the quarter. This was exacerbated by the fact that military boot sales made up a larger percentage of total sales for the first nine months of 2023 as compared to 2022.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $18.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as compared to $16.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions and employee related expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $8.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as compared to $10.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at April 29, 2023 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.1 million as compared to $15.3 million at July 30, 2022. Our working capital increased from $67.0 million at July 30, 2022 to $71.6 million at April 29, 2023.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at April 29, 2023. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2024. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2024, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, operating activities provided approximately $6.6 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation, contributed approximately $7.4 million of cash. Increased inventory, accounts payable, and employee benefits used approximately $5.3 million of cash. Decreased accounts receivable provided approximately $5.0 million of cash.

Net cash used by investing activities totaled approximately $8.8 million, primarily due to the purchase of fixed assets and securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $2.1 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.



McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)



April 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $11,098

$15,315







Equity investments 6,221

6,088







Debt securities 12,207

4,458







Accounts receivable, net 21,130

26,092







Inventories, net 26,559

24,484







Income tax receivable 62

0







Prepaid expenses and other current assets 433

317 Total current assets 77,710

76,754 Property and equipment, net 5,108

5,151 Other assets:













Deposits 14

14







Notes receivable 973

977







Real estate held for investment 3,036

3,036







Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance 2,288

2,288







Trademarks 2,824

2,824 Total other assets 9,135

9,139 Total assets $91,953

$91,044

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)



April 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $2,539

$5,168







Accrued employee benefits 1,560

2,172







Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 957

1,188







Income tax payable 0

284







Other 1030

958 Total current liabilities 6,086

9,770 Deferred tax liabilities 25

25 Total liabilities 6,111

9,795 Shareholders' equity:





Common Stock:





Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares

issued and outstanding, 1,895,735 and 1,895,035 shares, respectively 1,896

1,895







Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;





issued and outstanding, 364,425 and 365,125 shares,

respectively 364

365 Retained earnings 83,582

78,989 Total shareholders' equity 85,842

81,249 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $91,953

$91,044

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 29, 2023

April 30, 2022

April 29, 2023

April 30, 2022 Net revenues $31,508

$32,771

$96,060

$91,786















Cost of revenues 22,769

23,106

69,046

64,984 Gross profit 8,739

9,665

27,014

26,802















Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,949

5,847

18,129

16,705 Operating profit 2,790

3,818

8,885

10,097















Other income (loss) 150

(287)

417

(100) Earnings before income taxes 2,940

3,531

9,302

9,997















Provision for income taxes 856

984

2,632

2,691 Net earnings $2,084

$2,547

$6,670

$7,306















Earnings per common share:





























Diluted earnings per share:













Class A 0.92

1.13

2.94

3.23 Class B NA

NA

NA

NA















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Class A 1,895,656

1,893,705

1,895,251

1,893,538 Class B 364,504

366,455

364,909

366,622 Total 2,260,160

2,260,160

2,260,160

2,260,160

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

















Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other







Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained











Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings



Balance, July 31, 2021 1,893,423 $1,893 366,737 $367 $0 $69,986





















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)









(246)





















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)









(47)





















Net earnings









2,222



Balance, October 30, 2021 1,893,423 $1,893 366,737 $367 $0 $71,915





















Conversion of Class B 212 1 (212) (1)

-



to Class A Stock

































Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)









(246)





















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)









(47)





















Net earnings









2,536



Balance, January 29, 2022 1,893,635 $1,894 366,525 $366 $0 $74,158





















Conversion of Class B 800 1 (800) (1)

-



to Class A Stock

































Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)









(246)





















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)









(47)





















Net earnings









2,084



Balance, April 30, 2022 1,894,435 $1,894 365,725 $366 $0 $75,949





McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)















Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other



Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained















Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings Balance, July 30, 2022 1,895,035 $1,895 365,125 $365 $0 $78,989













Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)









(265)













Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)









(51)













Net earnings









2,857 Balance, October 29, 2022 1,895,035 $1,895 365,125 $365 $0 $81,530 Conversion of Class B 100 - (100) -

- to Class A Stock

























Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)









(1,212)













Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)









(233)













Net earnings









1,729 Balance, January 28, 2023 1,895,135 $1,895 365,025 $365 $0 $81,814













Conversion of Class B 600 1 (600) (1)

- to Class A Stock

























Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)









(265)













Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)









(51)













Net earnings









2,084 Balance, April 29, 2023 1,895,735 $1,896 364,425 $364 $0 $83,582

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

April 29, 2023

April 30, 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net earnings 6,670

7,306 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities (34)

(6,933) Net cash used in operating activities 6,636

373 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Proceeds from sale of assets -

566







Capital expenditures (702)

(504)







Purchase of securities (10,608)

(3,556)







Proceeds from sale of securities 2,535

2,916 Net cash provided by investing activities (8,775)

(578) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Dividends paid (2,077)

(880) Net cash used in financing activities (2,077)

(880) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents (4,217)

(1,085)







Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 15,315

23,489







Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $11,098

$22,404

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.