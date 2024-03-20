MCRA's Head of Healthcare Compliance to Serve on Michigan Board of Medicine

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, the leading privately held independent medical device, diagnostics, and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and healthcare advisory firm is pleased to announce that Hassan F. Abdallah JD, CHC, CPCM, MCRA's Head of Healthcare Compliance, has been appointed to Michigan's Board of Medicine.

Hassan F. Abdallah was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan to represent the general public on the Board of Medicine for a term beginning on February 27, 2024, and ending on December 31, 2027. In this position, Mr. Abdallah will work with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of medical doctors in the state. The Board of Medicine is responsible for promoting and protecting the public's health, safety, and welfare. This responsibility is implemented by the Board's oversight of disciplinary investigations of medical doctors and requiring continuing medical education improvement during licensure.

Hassan Abdallah appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan to represent the general public on the Board of Medicine. Post this

Mr. Abdallah states, "I am honored by the Governor's appointment to represent the people of Michigan and commissioning my expertise to the Board of Medicine during this tenure. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the state to ensure the highest levels of professionalism, accountability and ethics are applied to the practice of medicine."

Anthony Viscogliosi, CEO of MCRA states, "Hassan's exemplary knowledge in the field of healthcare compliance makes him a perfect appointee to the Michigan Board of Medicine. As a native of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, Michigan, I am personally very pleased that Hassan will have the opportunity to serve the people of Michigan in this important role. We at MCRA congratulate Hassan on this incredible achievement and look forward to seeing him bring his vast healthcare compliance and leadership experience to this important role."

About MCRA, LLC: MCRA is the leading privately held independent medical device, diagnostics, and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and advisory firm. MCRA delivers to its client's industry experience, integrating its seven business value creators: regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, healthcare compliance, quality assurance, cybersecurity and distribution logistics to provide a dynamic, market-leading effort from innovation conception to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled value for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Hartford, CT, New York, NY, London, England, Winterthur, Switzerland, Eschborn, Germany and Tokyo, Japan and serves nearly 1,000 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, biologics, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, artificial intelligence, dental, anesthesia, respiratory, ENT, general surgery, digital health, neurology, robotics, oncology, general and plastic surgery, urology, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices. www.mcra.com

About Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB), founded MCRA in 2004. VB is headquartered in New York City and specialized in funding venture capital, private equity, and merchant banking activities for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. VB is dedicated to financing healthcare innovation. www.vbllc.com

For more information, please contact:

Alyssa Howard, Vice President, Business Development

Phone: 215.870.3952 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MCRA, LLC