McReynolds Among 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors

"It's a great honor for me to be among WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors," McReynolds said. "I'm proud to be at ArcBest, where we have a great culture of creativity and innovation and constantly strive to keep ahead of rapidly changing market conditions and to meet our customers' evolving needs."

From its roots in less-than-truckload delivery, ArcBest has transformed into a full-scale provider of end-to-end supply chain services designed to help customers solve their own business challenges. ArcBest offers customized logistics solutions to meet any need, with offerings that include less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight®, ground expedite shipping through Panther Premium Logistics®, as well as truckload, time critical, international ocean and air, and managed transportation.

McReynolds was named president and CEO of ArcBest in 2010 and has 29 years of experience in the logistics and transportation industry, including 22 years at ArcBest. In 2016, she was elected as Chairman of the Board of ArcBest. She also serves on numerous outside boards, including OGE Energy Corp., First Bank Corp. and First National Bank of Fort Smith. She serves on the Dean's Executive Advisory Board of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation Board.

She also is the current chair of the American Transportation Research Institute board, and a member of the American Trucking Associations Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

In April, McReynolds also was honored as the Women in Trucking Association's 2019 Distinguished Woman in Logistics.

WomenInc. Magazine is a media platform that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about women. The full list of the 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors is published in the Winter edition.

