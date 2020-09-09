MCRI Develops a Patent Pending Robotic Tape Inspection Station

FREMONT, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Controls Robotics, Inc (MCRI) recently announced the release of their patented pending Robotic Tape Inspection Station. The station consists of a FANUC robot along with vision programming to detect the proper application of tape on a variety of case sizes that run through the conveyor station.

Robots add flexibility to current hard automation. Using a robot and vision to check the tape tails means the robot firsts spots the box and then finds the tape instead of having the box move into an exact location to be scanned.

Benefits of robotic tape inspection:

Flexible to fit any setup and rate

Small footprint robot cell

Easily added to any stretch of current conveyor

Variety of case sizes

Able to inspect cases in random position on the conveyor

Preventative measure for quality control and customer satisfaction

MCRI has been developing systems using FANUC robots for 25 years and has earned a position in the FANUC Presidents' Circle by being a dedicated FANUC Authorized Service Integrator for over 20 years.

MCRI offers a variety of robot options from collaborative to high speed for use in the tape inspection station for end of line packaging. This allows the facility to select a robot that will meet their needs and have a system installed within just 4 weeks.

"The MCRI tape detection system saves companies thousands of dollars in shipping cost and customer issues by detecting improperly sealed cases," comments James Skelding, Director of Sales & Marketing at MCRI.

This type of error proofing system is easily cost justified for Return on Investment by calculating the current cost to your facility of incorrectly sealed or unsealed cases based on:

Production loss

Product damage

Reshipping of damaged product

Employee time involvement

Clean-up



Customer Complaints



Resolving other issues

As proof, MCRI has installed this system for current customers who were having issues with tape failure costing them revenue. These customers now have a solution to make sure they do not cause their end customer any problems upon receipt of their products. The Tape Inspection Station is now available for installation. Contact Motion Controls Robotics at [email protected] or visit https://motioncontrolsrobotics.com/robotic-tape-inspection/ for more information.

