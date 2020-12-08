MCS Announces New Tech Enhancements/ Record-Breaking Savings

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Cost Savings Solution (MCS), a leading cost-containment company focused on delivering tailored cost-saving solutions and exceptional service to clients and members nationwide, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.themcssolution.com. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to help employers and members make well-informed decisions about their claims processing, billing, and contracting needs.

"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our clients, referral partners, members, and employer visitors who are looking to understand the breadth of MCS products and services," said Tom Fabris, MCS's CEO.

MCS's new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of product and service launches, regulatory changes, essential client information, and corporate milestones. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and contact for more information about MCS's custom services.

In financials, MCS reported 1.4 Billion dollars in member savings over the last 3 of its 5 years in operation. "We are now one of the top cost-containment companies in terms of overall discount savings," said MCS's COO Michael Mead. "We offer a great service to those looking for affordable healthcare options and support." Having grown over 350% over the last 5 years and with additional services coming in 2021, MCS is poised to expand locations and operations in the coming year.

MCS offers employer visitors a new 24/7 dedicated business line to discover the latest in cost-effective options and customized services at 1-234-215-3700. Current members can reach an MCS dedicated representative for inquiries at 1-330-426-8866.

ABOUT MCS

The Medical Cost Savings Solution (MCS) is a premier healthcare cost containment company. In 2019, MCS saved clients over $640 million dollars equaling 68% off in total billed charges. For more information about MCS, please visit https://www.themcssolution.com/about.html.

