MCS Health Expands Senior Leadership to Scale Next-Gen Healthcare Communications Model

Agency strengthens capabilities across operations, brand, influencer, digital, and consumer engagement

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCS Health today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team as part of its continued investment in scaling a data-driven healthcare communications model built to identify new opportunities and transform client service.

The agency has appointed Jamie Yacco as Executive Vice President, Elle Fitamant and Tiffany Rutkowski as Vice Presidents, and welcomed Bob Pearson as a strategic advisor.

The expansion follows significant growth across new and existing business, driven by increasing demand from clients navigating a more complex healthcare communications landscape. MCS Health has been building a model designed not just to keep pace with the market, but to anticipate and stay ahead of where it's headed.

"This isn't about adding capacity. It's about advancing our offering to meet the needs of clients," said Eliot Harrison, President and CEO at MCS Health. "Clients are seeking partners who deliver unmatched integrated thinking alongside responsiveness, senior attention and true partnership. It's what MCS Health's reputation is built upon, and this team strengthens our ability to meet this moment."

The move reflects a deliberate focus on expanding leadership across the areas that will define the future of healthcare communications, further strengthening the next-generation model MCS Health is building for its clients.

Jamie Yacco joins as Executive Vice President, overseeing agency operations, with a focus to scale the organization for its next phase of growth. She joins MCS Health from Porter Novelli, where she held a senior leadership role, bringing deep experience across brand activations and consumer health programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

Elle Fitamant joins as Vice President, bringing expertise in leading large-scale consumer campaigns across complex therapeutic categories. She most recently served at dna Communications, where she supported integrated global communications programs and data-driven initiatives, contributing to the development of insight-driven work.

Tiffany Rutkowski joins as Vice President, Digital, focused on advancing digital and influencer capabilities. She joins from RXMOSAIC, where she drove digital and influencer strategy for key client accounts, partnering closely with cross-functional teams to deliver tailored, insight-led programs.

Bob Pearson joins as the agency's Growth and Innovation Architect, bringing a track record of leading digital transformation and modern communications at scale.

MCS Health continues to expand its capabilities in AI-enabled communications, analytics, influencer marketing, and strategic narrative development. All areas that are increasingly central to effective healthcare engagement and activation.

"The future of healthcare communications isn't channel-driven, it's insight-driven," added Harrison. "Success requires the operational foundation to scale, the strategic thinking to differentiate, and the technology expertise to deliver precision engagement. This is the model that we're continuing to scale."

As healthcare becomes more AI-driven, MCS Health is uniquely positioned to help clients not only communicate scientific innovation, but ensure it is understood, trusted, and acted upon.

About MCS Health

MCS Health is redefining what a modern healthcare communications agency should be. We turn complex science into clear, data-driven influence that drives understanding, builds trust, and moves people to act. We care deeply about the work, hold an uncompromising standard for quality and client service, and bring an energy to solving problems that you can feel the moment you work with us. Learn more at mcshealth.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

For media inquiries – contact:

Anna Sostak

Account Executive, MCS Health

[email protected]

SOURCE MCS Health