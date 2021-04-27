MCS Industries Announces Commissioning of Solar Power Generating System

The 894 kW solar system is expected to generate approximately 1.1 MWhs of electricity annually, avoiding the emission of 828 metric tons of CO2, equivalent to removing 167 cars from Pennsylvania's roads per year. This project highlights MCS' pledge to manufacture products for retailers that embody a full product lifecycle approach to cleaner, more sustainable products for consumers. By using solar technology to reduce CO 2 emissions and increase the adoption of renewable energy, MCS is promoting environmental conservation and an offset to traditional grid-supplied electricity.

"At MCS, sustainable corporate citizenry pulses through everything we do. Our incredible team members are really proud to be a part of a great business, but more importantly a great business that does what's right. We currently recycle over 10 million pounds of primarily Styrofoam waste, formerly destined for landfills, using advanced technology to clean and reconstitute into products that save consumers money while making their homes beautiful. MCS's latest multi-million dollar sustainability initiative is the construction of large-scale solar power plant in Easton, PA. This plant will provide most all of our power needs for our nearly 500,000 square feet of operations in the Lehigh Valley. When not using the power ourselves, the excess will be returned to the Northeast power grid. The payback on a project of this magnitude is measures in tens of years financially, but immediate socially and environmentally.

MCS could not have made this project happen without the partnership of Dynamic Energy, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the people and leadership of Palmer Township. Lastly, MCS would like to express our gratitude to Don Cunningham, President of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation for their vital role in helping make this dream become a reality." – MCS Industries, President, Josh MacNeel

Upholding an Environmentally Sustainable Focus:

MCS is committed to being a good global citizen. We recognize our responsibility to the world and generations to come. MCS is energized by the challenge of enhancing the lives of our customers through our products while preserving the environment. We have made major investments in renewable energy resources and have won multiple awards within our industry and among our retail partners. In addition to our solar initiative, we are committed to the recycling of EPS Styrofoam in our manufacturing operations; as well as the conversion from incandescent to LED lighting.

EPS Styrofoam Recycling

MCS recycles over 10,000,000 pounds of EPS Styrofoam per year. Annually, over 500,000 tons of garbage are sent to U.S. landfills daily. Styrofoam makes up approximately 1,300 tons by weight; which is less than one percent going into U.S. landfills. However, 20-30% of U.S. landfills are made up of Styrofoam due to its low density and light weight. Styrofoam takes approximately 500 years to decompose.

LED Lighting Initiative

MCS's comprehensive corporate investment in the conversion from incandescent to LED lighting saves 300K KWH, which is the equivalent of taking 46 cars of the road every year.

Supporting the Community in Which We Work & Play:

Since MCS Industries' formation in 1980, MCS owner, Richard Master, has played an active role in the community where we live, work and play. We are dedicated to sustaining our relationships not only with our local, but also our global communities and our values of justice, charitable giving and kindness are a top priority on our corporate agenda.



Annually, MCS Industries provides financial support and resources to more than 40 different charities serving our local community as well as those with a larger global footprint. Over the years we have refined our efforts in order to have the greatest positive impact possible and focused heavily on:

In 2016 we formed the Unfinished Business Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on public education and empowerment on the issues of healthcare and social justice.

Healthcare Reform: to date, the Unfinished Business Foundation has produced 7 documentaries for public use and education on healthcare policy and reform in the U.S.

Social Justice: MCS supports and partners with the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute, an advocacy organization working to develop and promote a reimagined criminal justice system that is equitable and fair for all. The Lehigh Valley Justice Institute was created through a three year visionary grant provided by MCS's Unfinished Business Foundation. The exclusively MCS-sponsored grant provides $250,000 a year for three years to address key social issues, such as:

Criminal justice and policing issues in association with the NAACP

End Mass Incarceration, Black Lives Matter, Promise Neighborhoods, The Color of Justice, and other key Lehigh Valley community based organizations.

Listening to our community; the concept of a regional Justice Institute was conceptualized in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd – and following massive street demonstrations. LVIJ has an executive director and two full-time staffers devoted to research, policy and advocacy; and has a 25 member board which includes academic participants performing peer reviewed research. Our local community has embraced LVJI's work which is focused on reimagining community policing, and addressing bail, conditions of incarceration and re-entry issues.

MCS has focused its charitable efforts on organizations such as:

Boys & Girls Club of Easton , "to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens".

, "to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens".

Easton Neighborhood Center , Children's Home of Easton , and the Santa Theresa Charitable Foundation; as well as our scholarship program with Northampton Community College

and the

Second Harvest Food Bank to provide food security

to provide food security

The Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley on food, housing and youth assistance programs.

on food, housing and youth assistance programs.

Third St. Alliance and Safe Harbor to provide a safe & healthy space for women, children, & families

About MCS Industries, Inc.

About MCS Industries, Inc.: https://www.mcsindustries.com/

MCS is the leading supplier of quality mirrors, frames and wall décor to retailers throughout the world. MCS has proven consumer response to their high-quality, fashion-oriented and moderately priced mirrors, poster, wall and tabletop frames, photo albums and scrapbooks. For MCS Industries Customer Care, call 800-833-3058. WE ARE HIRING! https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Mcs-Industries/jobs?from=acme-wonder

Media Contact

Katy Scheerer [email protected]

SOURCE MCS Industries, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mcsindustries.com/

