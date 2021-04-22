MCS Industries, Inc. Celebrates Earth Day with the Completion of Solar Project in Easton, Pennsylvania, with Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC

EASTON, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, MCS Industries, Inc. ("MCS") Founder and CEO, Richard Master, proudly announced the commissioning of an 894 kW roof-mounted solar power-generating system with Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC ("Dynamic Energy") at their distribution center in Easton, PA. The system is expected to generate more than 1,000 megawatt hours of clean energy annually, which would supply up to 95% of their energy usage at the site and avoid approximately 20,000 metric tons of carbon emissions over its expected 30-year operating life.

A completed 894 kW solar power generating system adorns the rooftop of MCS Industries' brand new distribution site in Easton, PA providing enough energy to offset most of the energy used at the facility.

Founded in 1980 in Easton, PA, MCS is the United States market leader for picture frames, poster frames and mirrors, with facilities in the U.S., Mexico and Asia. This onsite solar project is not Richard Master's first sustainability endeavor. At their northern Mexico manufacturing facility, MCS has implemented energy, recycling and natural resource reclamation initiatives that have increased productivity and simultaneously reduced consumption. MCS is committed to corporate environmental stewardship, which bolsters their standing as an industry leader and supports their manufacturing pledge to retail partners who are increasingly demanding consumer products powered by clean energy.

"At MCS, sustainable corporate citizenry pulses through everything we do. We currently recycle over 10 million pounds of primarily Styrofoam waste, formerly destined for landfills, using advanced technology to clean and reconstitute into products that save consumers money while making their homes beautiful. Our new rooftop solar array will provide most all of our energy needs for our nearly 500,000 square feet of operations in the Lehigh Valley and when MCS is not consuming all of the solar energy generated, the excess will be injected into the regional electricity grid, helping to transition the grid away from fossil fuels," said Josh MacNeel, President of MCS. "MCS could not have made this project happen without the partnership of Dynamic Energy, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the people and leadership of Palmer Township."

MCS worked closely with Wayne, Pennsylvania based Dynamic Energy to design, engineer and construct the customized rooftop array atop their new 250,000 sq. ft. warehouse facility. With more than 200 commercial solar projects completed nationally, Dynamic Energy successfully navigated and executed a construction schedule impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"As a fellow Pennsylvania-based company, we were particularly excited to partner with MCS to install a world-class solar project," said Tim Carr, Vice President of Business Development at Dynamic Energy. "We applaud MCS for unlocking the significant economic and sustainability benefits that solar deployment provides commercial energy users and continuing their longstanding innovation leadership in the Commonwealth."

This project was financed in part by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Commonwealth Financing Authority. During the development phase of the project, Dynamic Energy secured this financial incentive on behalf of MCS, through a competitive process. MCS was able to leverage these funds to make the investment in solar technology that will significantly reduce energy costs, hedge against future energy price volatility, provide meaningful environmental benefits to the community.

