MCS Launches New Government Services Business Line

LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MCS (or the "Company"), the national property services leader, announced the launch of a new Government Services business line, bringing the Company's core strengths of exterior and interior facilities maintenance services to U.S. Federal agency properties nationwide.

For nearly four decades MCS has been delivering maintenance, property preservation and inspection services to residential and commercial properties. With the launch of its new Government Services business, the Company now brings its extensive suite of exterior and interior maintenance services to Federal government properties including administrative buildings, military bases, research facilities, national parks and housing, among others, for agencies such as the Department of Defense, Veterans Administration, Department of Interior and USDA.

The exterior facilities maintenance services MCS offers Federal government agencies include landscaping and grounds work, snow and ice management, parking lot maintenance and other related services. Interior services offered include remodeling and renovations, painting, janitorial services, general handyman services, pest control, lighting, electrical and plumbing. MCS also provides comprehensive inspection services including occupancy verification reports and disaster inspections, conducting more than 3.1 million inspections annually.

The new Government Services business line is led by MCS Senior Vice Presidents John Haederle and Shawn Schumacher, both with extensive backgrounds in federal contracting services. Haederle has more than 25 years of experience in business development and federal contracting for DoD and USG Federal and civilian clientele for private sector companies including Amentum and ManTech International. Schumacher has more than a decade of experience in operational and business development roles supporting NASA, DoD and DHS.

"The best-in-class servicing, facilities maintenance and inspection capabilities MCS provides to commercial and private sector real estate assets across the country is also in high demand at federal government agency properties," notes Craig Torrance, Chief Executive Officer at MCS. "It was the right time to launch this new business line and bring our comprehensive and exacting service offerings to government-owned properties across the nation. We're excited to introduce Shawn, John and the MCS Government Services business line to the market and anticipate building a robust pipeline of opportunities and assignments in the coming months."

MCS delivers its suite of facilities maintenance and property preservation services to clients through a hybrid service model that combines its own self-performing capabilities with an extensive network of third-party service partners. The Company now has "boots-on-the-ground," self-performing representation in nearly 30 markets across the country, plus a network of 30,000 third-party service providers, including hundreds of inspectors, to address property maintenance and preservation requests for its growing client base. MCS leverages its experienced Project Managers and technology platform to deliver rapid service response to every work order while ensuring projects are completed on time and on budget.

To support the Government Services launch, the MCS team will be attending the Government Procurement Conference on June 12, 2024 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., and the Federal Acquisition Conference presented by PSC on June 20, 2024 at the Westin in Arlington, VA.

The Government Services business line complements MCS's existing offerings across Mortgage Services, including Property Preservation; Commercial Services; and Residential Services.

