MCS Marks Successful 2023 with Continued National Growth and Expansion of Key Service Offerings

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MCS, the national property services provider founded in 1986, is celebrating a successful 2023 that saw the company continue its national growth through the expansion of its regional self-performing network, as well as key acquisitions, new hires and unique initiatives that helped MCS further expand its service offerings and capture new market share. In addition, MCS continues to gain market awareness through numerous company and individual industry awards.

Craig Torrance, Chief Executive Officer of MCS

"With a foundation built on over 35 years as a property preservation market leader, MCS enjoyed an active and successful year in 2023 as we leveraged the diversity of our service offerings and advanced our goal to be the nation's leading property services provider," said Craig Torrance, CEO for MCS. "Our success stems from our enduring commitment to delivering quality services with integrity and efficiency to our partners and clients and we're excited to build on our strong momentum throughout 2024 and beyond."

MCS 2023 highlights include:

Capitalizing on Single-Family Rental Sector Opportunities: After establishing the new national single-family rental (SFR) property services line of business in 2022, which included property inspections, renovations, ongoing maintenance and tenant turns, MCS has grown into one of the leading service providers for the SFR sector with 70% of the nation's top 20 SFR owners now clients and SFR revenue increasing over 400% year over year.

Expanding National Self-Performing Network: Since first announcing plans one year ago to open a nationwide network of service centers to provide "boots-on-the-ground" capabilities, MCS now has 25 "self-performing" locations in key markets nationwide, through either a full-service center or a Project Manager overseeing third-party service partners. The expansion is expected to continue throughout 2024 to effectively serve property preservation, single-family rental and commercial clients.

Acquisition of Chain Store Maintenance: MCS broadened its commercial facilities maintenance offerings through the acquisition of Chain Store Maintenance, adding services such as handyman, electrical, locksmith and plumbing to its existing exterior maintenance offerings. The acquisition also brought over 30,000 new third-party service partners to the MCS network, providing more support for its SFR and property preservation clients across the U.S. In 2024, all commercial facilities maintenance services will be marketed under Chain Store Maintenance - an MCS Company.

Maximizing Efficiencies with New CIO and Enhancement of Technology Platform: MCS enhanced and upgraded its corporate technology platform in 2023 through both the hiring of industry veteran Marin Ursu as its new Chief Information Officer and the continuous development of a cloud-based software suite designed to provide high-impact business solutions to meet corporate and field service goals across property preservation, commercial services, and single-family rental maintenance and renovations.

Future-Proofing the Sector with New Regional Market Service Lines: MCS expanded and launched new service lines in regional markets with plans to grow throughout the U.S.:

Landscaping Service: MCS continued the expansion of SHINEscapes, the company's self-performing commercial landscaping company serving businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. MCS plans to grow the service across the Sunbelt region throughout 2024.

MCS continued the expansion of SHINEscapes, the company's self-performing commercial landscaping company serving businesses in the market. MCS plans to grow the service across the Sunbelt region throughout 2024. Home Remodeling Service : MCS also launched its first direct-to-consumer home remodeling service offering in Phoenix , providing local residents the opportunity to work directly with MCS for bath and kitchen remodeling, room additions and conversions, and light construction projects.

Giving Back to Communities: MCS participated in various initiatives throughout the year demonstrating its continued support of the communities they serve, highlighted by the completion of extensive interior and exterior construction work refurbishing the Dallas Hope Center, an LGBTQ-focused homeless youth transitional living center serving North Texas. MCS helped upgrade the center which serves as a safe shelter environment and transitional living facility for Dallas Hope Charities (DHC), a local nonprofit established to provide food, shelter and healthcare services for the regional LBGTQ+ community. MCS also donated time and resources to support multiple charities in Dallas, Tampa and Ruston, LA.

Awards and Recognition: MCS was also recognized with numerous individual and company industry awards throughout the year including:

Commercial Property Executive (CPE) Influence Award: MCS was awarded the coveted 2023 CPE Influence Gold Award in the Most Innovative Corporate Strategy category.

MCS was awarded the coveted 2023 CPE Influence Gold Award in the Most Innovative Corporate Strategy category. IMN SFR Rising Star Award: Andrew Nolan , the MCS President of Commercial and SFR received the IMN Single Family Rental Rising Star Award for 2023, recognizing his many accomplishments and initiatives designed to better serve the SFR properties and owners MCS represents.

, the MCS President of Commercial and SFR received the IMN Single Family Rental Rising Star Award for 2023, recognizing his many accomplishments and initiatives designed to better serve the SFR properties and owners MCS represents. Connect Media Next Generation Award: Nolan also received the Connect Media Next Generation Award highlighting his many achievements at a young age.

Nolan also received the Connect Media Next Generation Award highlighting his many achievements at a young age. Connect Media Lawyers in Real Estate Award: MCS General Counsel Jon Lippard was selected for its annual Lawyers in Real Estate Award for his legal practice excellence overseeing the wide-ranging and frequently complex legal and regulatory issues at MCS.

MCS General Counsel was selected for its annual Lawyers in Real Estate Award for his legal practice excellence overseeing the wide-ranging and frequently complex legal and regulatory issues at MCS. D Magazine Innovation Awards: Craig Torrance and MCS were selected as finalists in the most recent D CEO and Dallas Innovates fifth annual Innovation Awards. The program honors companies and corporate leaders who are helping to make the Dallas-Fort Worth market an innovation hub.

"Getting the right people, strategy, technology and, most of all, the right mindset was the driving force behind our many accomplishments in 2023," Torrance adds. "Our company had a solid financial performance over the last 12 months, and we're trending towards increasing revenue in the coming year, with most of that coming from our new startups. The future for MCS looks bright as we have a great growth strategy in place for 2024 with the flexibility to pivot depending on what we see in the market."

About MCS

MCS is a leading property services provider working across Commercial Properties, Single-Family Rentals, and the Property Preservation industry. For over 35 years, MCS has been committed to responsive care, industry-leading service standards, leveraging technology, and end-to-end transparency to protect, preserve and serve communities across the country. Some of the largest and most respected mortgage servicers, real estate owners and operators, and corporations trust MCS to perform property inspections, preservation, maintenance, renovations, and other property-related services. Learn how MCS is Making Communities Shine at MCS360.com.

