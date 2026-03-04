McSweeney Langevin Law Firm is seeking to represent importers and businesses before the United States Court of International Trade (CIT) to recover tariffs that, according to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark February 20, 2026 decision in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, were unlawfully collected

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a 6–3 ruling, the Supreme Court held the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the President to impose tariffs. The decision invalidated sweeping "reciprocal" global tariffs and fentanyl-related duties implemented in 2025. As a result, potentially billions of dollars in duties paid since early 2025 may now be subject to reimbursement. Estimates from sources including the Penn-Wharton Budget Model suggest more than $175 billion in tariff collections could be eligible for refund.

The CIT, the specialized federal court with exclusive jurisdiction over customs and trade disputes, has recognized its authority to order reliquidation of entries and refunds of unlawfully collected duties. In AGS Co. Automotive Solutions v. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Dec. 2025), the court affirmed its ability to direct refunds. Prior to the Supreme Court's ruling, the CIT stayed more than 2,000 related cases. Those stays are expected to be lifted as the court establishes procedures for processing refund claims under its residual jurisdiction (28 U.S.C. § 1581(i)).

The administration has signaled refunds may require litigation, rather than voluntary administrative action. Recent filings by companies including FedEx and Costco underscore the urgency. Strict deadlines apply for protests, reliquidation requests, and new complaints, especially for liquidated entries, making experienced CIT counsel essential.

McSweeney Langevin is prepared to do the following before the Court of International Trade:

File or amend complaints to secure refund judgments with interest

Navigate consolidated proceedings and case management orders

Seek expedited relief where appropriate

Advise importers on preserving refund rights

"Importers who paid these now-invalid tariffs should not bear the burden of delay," said Rhett McSweeney, Chair of the firm's Trade Practice. "The CIT provides a clear path to reimbursement, but acting promptly with knowledgeable counsel is critical."

Businesses affected by the invalidated IEEPA tariffs, including those who filed protective actions or are considering new claims, are encouraged to contact McSweeney Langevin immediately for a confidential consultation.

