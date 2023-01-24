MCT oil market size to grow by USD 321.83 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Jan 24, 2023, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global MCT oil market size is estimated to increase by USD 321.83 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period
Global MCT oil market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -
- Barleans Organic Oils LLC - The company offers MCT oils such as Kollisolv MCT 70.
- C60 LABS - The company offers MCT oils, such as coconut oils.
- Crestchem Ltd. - The company offers MCT oils such as coconut oil and C60.
- Croda International Plc - The company offers MCT oils such as Capric and Caprylic Triglycerides.
Vendor landscape –
The global MCT oil market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer MCT oil in the market are Barleans Organic Oils LLC, C60 LABS, Crestchem Ltd., Croda International Plc, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, IOI Corp. Berhad, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, LifeSense International LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Metagenics LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., Nutricia Ireland Ltd., Oleon NV, Performance Lab Ltd., Stepan Co., Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG, Wilmar International Ltd., and BASF SE and others.
The global MCT supplements market is primarily dominated by key vendors. The vendors partner with research organizations and hospitals for R&D and participate in various scientific conferences to showcase their products. The key vendors also focus on product approvals, M&A, and product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market. Inorganic growth strategies, robust R&D, and pricing strategies will also increase the competition among these vendors during the forecast period.
Global MCT oil market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global MCT oil market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others) and source (palm, coconut, and others).
- The supplements segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. MCT oil is used as a dietary food supplement. It has anti-aging properties and promotes soft, hydrated, and healthy skin. It is also consumed in the tablet form. The growth of this segment will be primarily driven by the increasing demand for dietary supplements across the world.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global MCT oil market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global MCT oil market.
- North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for multifunctional personal care products and the growing adoption of anti-aging products. The high focus on hygiene and personal care will also drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Global MCT oil market – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - The growing demand for supplements is driving the global MCT oil market growth. The increase in the prevalence of diseases caused by certain lifestyles or conditions is leading to a rise in health consciousness. MCT oil is widely used as a dietary supplement. The consumption of MCT oils, such as coconut oil, helps in meeting the requirements for a balanced diet. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period
Key trends - New product launches are a key trend in the global MCT oil market. Some of key players are developing new products to meet consumers' needs. A successful new product launch helps a company expand its revenue stream. For instance, In July 2020, Vita Coco announced the regional launch of coconut water with MCT-Vita Coco Boosted. Such product launches are expected to increase the demand for MCT oil during the forecast period
Major challenges - Loss of consumer confidence is challenging the global MCT oil market growth. MCT oils are consumed and sold as weight loss supplements. However, such supplements can have harmful side effects such as increased heart rate, high blood pressure, diarrhea, agitation, kidney problems, insomnia, liver damage, and rectal bleeding. Moreover, many weight-loss supplements are not tested or approved by the FDA. These factors will impede the future growth of the market.
What are the key data covered in this MCT oil market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the MCT oil market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the MCT oil market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the MCT oil market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of MCT oil market vendors
|
MCT Oil Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
165
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 321.83 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.33
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Barleans Organic Oils LLC, C60 LABS, Crestchem Ltd., Croda International Plc, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, IOI Corp. Berhad, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, LifeSense International LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Metagenics LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., Nutricia Ireland Ltd., Oleon NV, Performance Lab Ltd., Stepan Co., Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG, Wilmar International Ltd., and BASF SE
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global MCT oil market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global MCT oil market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Source
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Source
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Source
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Source
- 7.3 Palm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Palm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Palm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Palm - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Palm - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Coconut - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Coconut - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Coconut - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Coconut - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Coconut - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Source
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 BASF SE
- Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.4 Barleans Organic Oils LLC
- Exhibit 121: Barleans Organic Oils LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Barleans Organic Oils LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Barleans Organic Oils LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 C60 LABS
- Exhibit 124: C60 LABS - Overview
- Exhibit 125: C60 LABS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: C60 LABS - Key offerings
- 12.6 Crestchem Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: Crestchem Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Crestchem Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Crestchem Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Croda International Plc
- Exhibit 130: Croda International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Croda International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Croda International Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Croda International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Croda International Plc - Segment focus
- 12.8 Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
- Exhibit 135: Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.9 IOI Corp. Berhad
- Exhibit 138: IOI Corp. Berhad - Overview
- Exhibit 139: IOI Corp. Berhad - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: IOI Corp. Berhad - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: IOI Corp. Berhad - Segment focus
- 12.10 Jarrow Formulas Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Jarrow Formulas Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Jarrow Formulas Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Jarrow Formulas Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
- Exhibit 145: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad - Segment focus
- 12.12 Lonza Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.13 NOW Health Group Inc.
- Exhibit 154: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Performance Lab Ltd.
- Exhibit 157: Performance Lab Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Performance Lab Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Performance Lab Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Stepan Co.
- Exhibit 160: Stepan Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Stepan Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Stepan Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Stepan Co. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 164: Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.17 Wilmar International Ltd.
- Exhibit 167: Wilmar International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Wilmar International Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Wilmar International Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 170: Wilmar International Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Wilmar International Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 177: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations
Share this article