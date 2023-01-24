MCT oil market size to grow by USD 321.83 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global MCT oil market size is estimated to increase by USD 321.83 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Global MCT oil market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MCT Oil Market 2023-2027

Barleans Organic Oils LLC - The company offers MCT oils such as Kollisolv MCT 70.

The company offers MCT oils such as Kollisolv MCT 70. C60 LABS - The company offers MCT oils, such as coconut oils.

The company offers MCT oils, such as coconut oils. Crestchem Ltd. - The company offers MCT oils such as coconut oil and C60.

The company offers MCT oils such as coconut oil and C60. Croda International Plc - The company offers MCT oils such as Capric and Caprylic Triglycerides.

Vendor landscape –

The global MCT oil market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer MCT oil in the market are Barleans Organic Oils LLC, C60 LABS, Crestchem Ltd., Croda International Plc, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, IOI Corp. Berhad, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, LifeSense International LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Metagenics LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., Nutricia Ireland Ltd., Oleon NV, Performance Lab Ltd., Stepan Co., Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG, Wilmar International Ltd., and BASF SE and others.

The global MCT supplements market is primarily dominated by key vendors. The vendors partner with research organizations and hospitals for R&D and participate in various scientific conferences to showcase their products. The key vendors also focus on product approvals, M&A, and product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market. Inorganic growth strategies, robust R&D, and pricing strategies will also increase the competition among these vendors during the forecast period.

Global MCT oil market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global MCT oil market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others) and source (palm, coconut, and others).

The supplements segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. MCT oil is used as a dietary food supplement. It has anti-aging properties and promotes soft, hydrated, and healthy skin. It is also consumed in the tablet form. The growth of this segment will be primarily driven by the increasing demand for dietary supplements across the world.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global MCT oil market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global MCT oil market.

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for multifunctional personal care products and the growing adoption of anti-aging products. The high focus on hygiene and personal care will also drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global MCT oil market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The growing demand for supplements is driving the global MCT oil market growth. The increase in the prevalence of diseases caused by certain lifestyles or conditions is leading to a rise in health consciousness. MCT oil is widely used as a dietary supplement. The consumption of MCT oils, such as coconut oil, helps in meeting the requirements for a balanced diet. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period

Key trends - New product launches are a key trend in the global MCT oil market. Some of key players are developing new products to meet consumers' needs. A successful new product launch helps a company expand its revenue stream. For instance, In July 2020, Vita Coco announced the regional launch of coconut water with MCT-Vita Coco Boosted. Such product launches are expected to increase the demand for MCT oil during the forecast period

Major challenges - Loss of consumer confidence is challenging the global MCT oil market growth. MCT oils are consumed and sold as weight loss supplements. However, such supplements can have harmful side effects such as increased heart rate, high blood pressure, diarrhea, agitation, kidney problems, insomnia, liver damage, and rectal bleeding. Moreover, many weight-loss supplements are not tested or approved by the FDA. These factors will impede the future growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this MCT oil market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the MCT oil market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the MCT oil market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the MCT oil market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of MCT oil market vendors

MCT Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 321.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.33 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, India, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Barleans Organic Oils LLC, C60 LABS, Crestchem Ltd., Croda International Plc, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, IOI Corp. Berhad, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, LifeSense International LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Metagenics LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., Nutricia Ireland Ltd., Oleon NV, Performance Lab Ltd., Stepan Co., Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG, Wilmar International Ltd., and BASF SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

