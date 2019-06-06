MCT Oil Powder: A Keto-Friendly Fat that Burns Like a Carb

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoyed in a smoothie, coffee, oatmeal or drizzled as a salad dressing, Z Natural Foods' (ZNF) is proud to announce their newest natural food.

That's because MCT Oil Powder is an excellent energy food: both easy-to-digest and full of healthy benefits.

MCT Oil Powder by Z Natural Foods

MCT Oil is not a regular type of fat. It's unique in that it has a different chemical structure called medium chain triglycerides (MCT). Also called a medium chain fatty acid (MCFA), this is contrary to the most common type of fat consumed, which is a long chain fatty acid (LFCA).

"Our customers really enjoy our MCT Oil Powder because it is a high quality food, versatile and is easy to use," says Jonathan Parker, Director of Product Development for Z Natural Foods. "Also, MCT Oil doesn't fluctuate blood sugars the same way carbohydrates do, it's keto-friendly, enhances exercise performance, can support healthy digestion and may even support healthy cognition. It's really an amazing source of fat."

Experts say it's the shorter chemical structure - medium chain vs the long chain - that is easier to digest and provides a more immediate source of fuel because of how the body metabolizes the fat. "The body virtually burns MCT fats for fuel as immediately as a carbohydrate (glucose)," Parker says. "This is exactly why MCTs are a preferred energy source for paleo and keto-friendly diets and those with digestion concerns."

MCT Oil Powder is $19.99 a pound and comes in an air locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch. For more information about MCT Oil Powder and many studies about how it works, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry, offering a range of services such as bulk purchasing , blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail . For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

