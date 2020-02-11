MCTC to Present Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee at White Label Expo February 26th - Industry's First 100% Clean Label CBD Coffee Product

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MCTC Holdings, Inc. ( OTC: MCTC ), a research and development company deploying new extraction and infusion technologies for the cannabinoid and hemp industries announces today the availability of Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee, the industry's first 100% natural CBD coffee to be shipped in 100% compostable single-serving coffee pods. The new product line is based on the Company's patent-pending CBD and other cannabinoid infusion technologies that are free of all chemicals, emulsifiers and surfactants.

In its first public debut of the products, the Company will be exhibiting at White Label World Expo US, Las Vegas on February 26 and 27 at Booth #451, where it will present Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee to thousands of online sellers, suppliers and buyers who are expected to attend the exhibition. Product samples will be made available for exhibition attendees. For more information about the Company's attendance and the introduction of Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee, please see the exhibitions' website at https://bit.ly/31HfHS8 .

"We invite everyone to stop by our booth at While Label Expo for a free sample of our new coffee products. Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee is a revolution in CBD infusion products," commented Arman Tabatabaei, Chief Executive Officer. "Based on only the finest ingredients available anywhere in the marketplace, Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee starts with ultra-premium organic coffee infused with our all-natural, patent pending dual infusion process. 100% organic green coffee beans are imported from South America directly onsite and we supervise the roasting, grinding, CBD infusion and packaging right at our facility. We then package everything onsite in 100% compostable containers, including the pods and the lids. This 'green bean to packaged product approach' allows us to produce a superior product. We are well into production and will be shipping next week in preparation for the Las Vegas event."

The Company is utilizing its unique CBD infusion process for Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee and all of its upcoming product offerings. Based on only natural ingredients, like trace amounts of organic vegetable oils, honey, and agave, the Company invented a unique process for all-natural CBD infusion using no chemicals. The Company filed multiple patents on the technology.

Mass market plastic coffee pods are single-use plastics that end up being incinerated, or deposited in landfills, polluting our air, water and soil. Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee doesn't contribute to the problem. The Company's product is 100% compostable within 120 days of properly-being discarded - this includes not only the packaging, but also the single-serving coffee pod, lid and package inserts.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

