MCW NOTICE: Investigation Launched into Mister Car Wash, Inc., Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the directors, officers, and controlling shareholder of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCW) in connection with the February 18, 2026 announcement that Mister Car Wash had agreed to be acquired by investment funds managed by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. for $7.00 per share – a near 20% discount from Mister Car Wash's 52-week high.

If you are a current Mister Car Wash investor and you would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-mister-car-wash-inc-investigation-mcw.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: Mister Car Wash operates approximately 550 locations and purports to have the largest car wash subscription program in North America.

THE ACQUISITION: On February 18, 2026, Mister Car Wash announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which investment funds managed by Leonard Green would purchase all of the outstanding shares of Mister Car Wash's common stock that are not already owned by Leonard Green's affiliates for $7.00 per share in cash – a near 20% discount from Mister Car Wash's 52-week high. According to the announcement, Leonard Green is currently the beneficial owner of approximately 67% of Mister Car Wash's outstanding shares of common stock. Mister Car Wash also announced that the requisite "vote" in favor of its acquisition had already been secured through the "Written Consent" of Leonard Green, the buyer. In other words, Mister Car Wash is not holding or requiring an affirmative vote of Mister Car Wash's minority stockholders in order for the acquisition to proceed.

If this buyout is consummated, Mister Car Wash common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq Global Market and deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-corporate-takeover.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP