McWhinney Rebrands as Realberry, Advancing a More Accessible Real Estate Investment Platform

New name aligns with the firm's broader platform strategy, seeking to expand investor access to high-quality real estate opportunities nationwide

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McWhinney, a Colorado-based real estate investor and developer in commercial, multifamily, hospitality, residential, and mixed-use assets, today announced it has changed its name to Realberry. The rebrand coincides with a strategic shift in the company's investment approach, aimed at expanding access to high-quality real estate opportunities and broadening wealth-building pathways for accredited investors nationwide.

The name Realberry draws from the company's earliest chapter, a small berry stand run by brothers Chad and Troy McWhinney and reflects the connection between the company's earliest beginnings and our ongoing commitment to transparent, timely communication with investors.

"For over three decades, our work has centered on unlocking possibility," said Chad McWhinney, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Realberry. "This next step honors where we began while expanding who we serve. Realberry will seek to marry deep real estate expertise with technology and connect accredited investors to real estate assets. The real difference here is that we're not a tech company trying to figure out real estate, we are a longstanding real estate investor and developer seeking to leverage tech to drive greater access and transparency for accredited investors."

The company believes its decision to move towards expanded access is reinforced by the growing number of accredited investors in the U.S. According to a June 2025 working paper by the SEC's Office of the Investor Advocate, approximately 12.6% of the U.S. population qualifies as accredited investors. At the same time, the credit lending environment remains challenging, increasing demand for diversified capital structures. Realberry's model responds to these trends by providing qualified investors access to information about real estate opportunities and by supporting sponsors with a broader potential capital base.

"We believe sponsors nationwide are rethinking how capital is sourced and deployed as macroeconomic pressures and evolving credit conditions are reshaping the real estate landscape," said Steve Drew, Chief Operating Officer. "With Realberry, we aim to be at the front of that market shift with a model that prioritizes the investor experience. Our goal is to equip a broader pool of accredited investors with the education and intuitive tools they need to evaluate available opportunities in a complex market where quality matters more than ever."

At roll-out, investors will have access to one initial offering, Red Hawk Crossings, a 60-unit build-to-rent (BTR) community located in Castle Rock, Colorado. More offerings will be strategically added on a regular basis. Details will be made available directly on the Realberry investor platform.

Moving forward, the Realberry name will appear across all business units, projects and communications. The company's leadership and disciplined investment strategy remain unchanged. What is changing is the company's commitment to expanding access through a more advanced platform.

"We've always believed that real estate can be a long-term, value-creating asset class," added McWhinney. "We believe Realberry positions us to share those opportunities more broadly, with the same level of rigor and discipline that has defined our work from the start."

The company's evolution is grounded in a national portfolio that spans residential, hospitality, industrial, and mixed-use assets across multiple markets. Their work includes some of Denver's most recognized destinations, such as Union Station, Dairy Block, The Maven and The Crawford, as well as award-winning master-planned communities such as Centerra and Baseline, reflecting a history of working on complex, long-term developments.

To learn more about the company's offerings, visit: realberry.com. Offerings are available only to eligible investors and are made solely through definitive offering documents.

About Realberry

Realberry is a diversified real estate investment, development and management firm headquartered in Colorado. The company invests in, develops and operates real estate across the hospitality, multifamily, commercial, mixed-use and master-planned community sectors throughout the United States.

Founded in 1991, Realberry applies a disciplined approach to portfolio management focused on long-term value creation, financial discipline and responsible development. The company partners with institutional and accredited individual investors through a sponsor-led investment platform designed to provide access to real estate opportunities nationwide.

Realberry's integrated platform includes in-house capabilities spanning acquisition, development, asset management and operations. The company's strategy emphasizes transparency, rigorous oversight and alignment with investors and communities. For more information, visit www.realberry.com. Nothing in this press release constitutes investment, legal, tax, or other advice, nor should it be relied upon as such. Realberry does not make recommendations regarding any particular security, strategy, or investment.

