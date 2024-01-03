McWhorter Foundation Announces Landmark $25 Million Contribution to Conservation and Preservation of Extraordinary Art and Collectibles

News provided by

McWhorter Foundation Inc.

03 Jan, 2024, 14:49 ET

MIAMI, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The McWhorter Foundation, a leading philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting the arts and cultural heritage, is proud to announce a groundbreaking commitment of $25 million to the conservation and preservation of extraordinary and rare art and collectibles. This substantial contribution underscores the Foundation's unwavering commitment to safeguarding our world's artistic treasures for generations to come.

Continue Reading
C.K. McWhorter Continues $25 Million Commitment to art preservation and historical and rare artifacts.
C.K. McWhorter Continues $25 Million Commitment to art preservation and historical and rare artifacts.

The McWhorter Foundation's generous donation will be directed towards a range of initiatives aimed at preserving and protecting exceptional artworks, historical artifacts, and priceless collectibles. These efforts will extend to museums, galleries, institutions, and private collectors who share the Foundation's passion for cultural heritage.

"We believe that art and culture are the cornerstones of our shared human experience," said  Chairman McWhorter Foundation. "Through this transformative $25 million commitment, we aim to support organizations and individuals who are dedicated to conserving the world's most remarkable artistic treasures. It is our duty to ensure that these extraordinary works continue to inspire, educate, and delight generations to come."

The Foundation's funding will support the following key initiatives:

  • Conservation and Restoration: Substantial resources will be allocated to the meticulous conservation and restoration of exceptional artworks, sculptures, manuscripts, and rare collectibles. Expert conservators will work tirelessly to return these treasures to their original glory.
  • Preservation Grants: The McWhorter Foundation will establish a competitive grant program to provide financial support to museums, galleries, and private collectors who wish to undertake significant preservation and restoration projects.
  • Educational Programs: A portion of the donation will be dedicated to educational programs that promote awareness and appreciation of art preservation techniques and the importance of cultural heritage conservation.
  • Research and Development: The Foundation will fund research projects aimed at advancing innovative preservation techniques and technologies, ensuring the continued protection of art and collectibles.
  • Acquiring Rare pieces & assets.

Media Contact:
Tyler Wells
VP Public relations
McWhorter Foundation Inc.

SOURCE McWhorter Foundation Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.