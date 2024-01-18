MCWT Names Grace Hansen its New President

Judy Asher to serve as MCWT Vice President

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation (MCWT) has named Grace Hansen and Judy Asher as its new president and vice president, respectively. They will lead alongside Executive Director Dr. Orletta Caldwell, appointed to the role in 2023. Their tech and nonprofit expertise will help advance MCWT in making a further positive impact across the state.

Grace Hansen, vice president of Global Change and Capability at Stellantis and longtime MCWT contributor and volunteer, brings a track record of driving collaboration and fostering innovation.

"I am honored to be following in the footsteps of the great women who have led MCWT before me," said Hansen. "It is critical that we build a future where technology is known for its inclusivity and reflects the diverse world it serves."

Joining her is Judy Asher, senior director of Enterprise Architecture at Baxter International. Asher has supported MCWT over the last 15 years in roles such as chief mission officer for university programs; her work advocating for women in tech earned her the Woman of the Year in Technology award in 2018. Asher's extensive background in technology and strategic planning will continue to be an asset in the nonprofit's mission to inspire and grow women in tech.

"We are positioned to help ensure girls and women all over the state have access to our programs and resources as we focus on growing our ambassadorship, reach and impact in 2024," said Caldwell.

With an aspirational mission to make Michigan the No. 1 state for girls, connect via mcwt.org, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Editor's note: Headshots of Hansen, Asher and Caldwell can be found at mcwt.org.

SOURCE Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation