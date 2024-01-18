MCWT Names Grace Hansen its New President

News provided by

Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation

18 Jan, 2024, 12:54 ET

Judy Asher to serve as MCWT Vice President

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation (MCWT) has named Grace Hansen and Judy Asher as its new president and vice president, respectively. They will lead alongside Executive Director Dr. Orletta Caldwell, appointed to the role in 2023. Their tech and nonprofit expertise will help advance MCWT in making a further positive impact across the state.

Grace Hansen, vice president of Global Change and Capability at Stellantis and longtime MCWT contributor and volunteer, brings a track record of driving collaboration and fostering innovation.

"I am honored to be following in the footsteps of the great women who have led MCWT before me," said Hansen. "It is critical that we build a future where technology is known for its inclusivity and reflects the diverse world it serves."

Joining her is Judy Asher, senior director of Enterprise Architecture at Baxter International. Asher has supported MCWT over the last 15 years in roles such as chief mission officer for university programs; her work advocating for women in tech earned her the Woman of the Year in Technology award in 2018. Asher's extensive background in technology and strategic planning will continue to be an asset in the nonprofit's mission to inspire and grow women in tech.

"We are positioned to help ensure girls and women all over the state have access to our programs and resources as we focus on growing our ambassadorship, reach and impact in 2024," said Caldwell.

With an aspirational mission to make Michigan the No. 1 state for girls, connect via mcwt.orgLinkedIn and Facebook.

Editor's note: Headshots of Hansen, Asher and Caldwell can be found at mcwt.org.

SOURCE Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.