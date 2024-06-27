MCWT's Initiative Aims to Transition Women into Michigan Tech Careers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Council of Women in Technology (MCWT) Foundation announces the opening of applications for the 2024 Reignite! program, aimed at supporting women returning to the workforce and transitioning into tech careers. This initiative seeks to retain tech talent in Michigan by providing essential resources, community, and skills.

MCWT Executive Director Dr. Orletta Caldwell highlighted the program's significance: "Reignite! is crucial for inspiring and growing women in technology. We offer comprehensive support and training to help women excel and lead in Michigan's tech sector."

Participants will benefit from:

Customized training sessions to enhance tech skills

Networking opportunities with industry professionals

Mentorship from experienced tech leaders

Access to a supportive community of like-minded women

Lisa Riachi, the program coordinator, shared success stories from the pilot program, noting significant transformations among participants. "We saw 40 participants gain confidence, 25 complete the program, and five secure impactful tech roles. This year, we aim to create even more opportunities for women to shine."

Participants must commit to the full three-month program, including both in-person and virtual sessions, to maximize their benefit. "Investing in women's professional development drives innovation and growth in Michigan's tech industry," added Dr. Caldwell.

Women interested in the Reignite! program should visit the MCWT website to apply by Friday, July 12. Together, we can reignite careers in tech and contribute to Michigan's dynamic tech landscape.

About MCWT Foundation: The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation is dedicated to inspiring and growing women in technology through programs, scholarships, and mentorship, aiming to make Michigan the No. 1 state for women in technology.

