MCX Technologies Corporation Announces Completion of Divestiture of its Professional Services Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Customer experience solutions company MCX Technologies Corporation (TSXV: MCX) (the "Company") today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of all of the membership interests in its wholly-owned subsidiary, McorpCX, LLC, to an entity controlled by Michael Hinshaw, the current President of McorpCX, LLC. As part of this transaction, the Company has changed its corporate name from McorpCX, Inc. to MCX Technologies Corporation.

"We believe that the sale of McorpCX, LLC better positions the Company to focus on new opportunities for growth," said Matthew Kruchko, President and CEO, MCX Technologies Corporation.

About MCX Technologies Corporation

MCX Technologies Corporation is a customer experience solutions company focused on pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities for its shareholders.

