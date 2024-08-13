MD Ally Secures $14 million Series A to Transform Emergency Response through Next-Gen 911 Virtual Care

Led by Frist Cressey Ventures, the round will help drive MD Ally's mission to enhance public safety and health care systems

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Ally, a leader in 911 diversion, care, and navigation solutions, announced the successful completion of a $14 million Series A funding round. This brings MD Ally's total funding to $25 million.

This round was led by Frist Cressey Ventures, founded by Senator Bill Frist and Bryan Cressey, and anchored by General Catalyst, with participation from Techstars, Seae Ventures, Red & Blue Ventures, and Alumni Ventures.

MD Ally is tackling a critical issue in emergency medical services, the overwhelming influx of millions of non-emergency 911 calls. These calls strain EMS systems, increase ambulance wait times, overcrowd emergency rooms and drive unnecessary healthcare costs. By collaborating with public safety systems and health insurance payors, MD Ally's 911 virtual care program ensures that callers with non-emergency concerns receive timely, appropriate, and convenient care.

"We are excited to partner with Shanel Fields and the MD Ally team to identify and expand public safety collaborations and improve emergency services. The MD Ally model is nationally unique and highly effective in ensuring more patients receive personalized care, along with comprehensive care navigation and coordinated follow up care," said Senator Bill Frist, M.D., co-founder and managing partner of Frist Cressey Ventures.

In addition to saving $2,280 in healthcare costs on average, callers also receive a "personal assistant" level of support to tackle treatment plan tasks and ensure adherence for better long-term patient care outcomes. This approach not only delivers more personalized care to patients but also keeps ambulances available for true emergencies.

"The nice thing about MD Ally is they have this blanket system that works for any agency," said Colin Johnson, Lee County, Florida's Deputy Chief of EMS during a recent interview with Bloomberg News.

MD Ally was also recently recognized as the "Most Innovative Civic Tech Company" by the US Conference of Mayors.

The company is partnering with some of the largest cities in the US like Phoenix, AZ and implementing several national payor partnerships across Florida, Arizona, and California to serve over 5 million patients. The newly secured funding will enable MD Ally to open up access to its solution to other forward-thinking public safety and payor partners that have been waiting to achieve similar outcomes. This growth will further enhance the company's 911 and EMS-integrated technology, expand clinical services, and extend downstream care coordination partnerships.

"This funding marks a key milestone for MD Ally," said Shanel Fields, Founder & CEO of MD Ally. "Our goal is to implement revolutionary, non-emergency 911 care pathways, ensuring that patients receive the right level of care quickly and efficiently. We're "officiating" historic partnerships between public safety systems and payors that have already significantly improved patient outcomes. With the support of new partners like Frist Cressey, and continued support from existing investors like General Catalyst, we are poised to recruit even more incredible talent, expand our impact nationwide, and successfully tackle a challenge that drives over $31.5B in excess costs every year."

About MD Ally

Founded in 2018 by the daughter of an EMT volunteer, MD Ally is focused on eliminating the logistical barriers that often prevent impactful partnerships between 9-1-1 and the broader healthcare ecosystem. With MD Ally, medical dispatch and response systems are able to implement a 9-1-1 telehealth solution that expands the scope of services they can provide to their community. To learn more about MD Ally, visit www.mdally.com .

About Frist Cressey Ventures

Frist Cressey Ventures (FCV) is a leading healthcare venture capital firm focused on accelerating the growth of high potential healthcare companies through value-added partnerships. Our mission is simple: to transform healthcare to improve lives. We invest in early-stage startups that build technology or services that advance quality of care, system integration, patient outcomes, affordability, and access. To learn more about Frist Cressey Ventures, visit our website at www.fcventures.com.

SOURCE MD Ally