MD America Energy, LLC Secures New $200 Million First Lien Credit Facility

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MD America Energy, LLC ("MD America") today announced it has closed a new $200 million First Lien Credit Facility (the "Credit Facility"). At the closing, an initial amount of $100 million was funded and an additional $100 million of delayed draw term loans are available to the Company, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent.

MD America's CEO Eric Waller stated, "This new Credit Facility will permit us to continue to expand our operations in East Texas, which continue to be focused on the development of the prolific Eagle Ford and Woodbine formations."

An affiliate of MC Credit Partners LP is serving as administrative agent on the Credit Facility and served as a joint lead arranger. Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to MD America and joint lead arranger on the Credit Facility.

ABOUT MD AMERICA ENERGY, LLC

MD America Energy, LLC is a privately owned exploration and production company focused on the prolific East Texas Basin, where the Company has a current position in excess of 71,000 net acres.

ABOUT MC CREDIT PARTNERS LP

MC Credit Partners ("MCCP") provides First Lien, Unitranche, Second Lien and Revolving loans and other debt capital solutions to private and public middle market companies. Facility sizes typically range from $40 million to $250+ million. MCCP works with entrepreneur and family-owned companies as well as private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies to provide total financing solutions.

