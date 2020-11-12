MD Anderson announces fifth annual class of Andrew Sabin Family Fellows

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has named 10 early-career faculty members to the 2020 class of Andrew Sabin Family Fellows. Established in 2015 through a generous $30 million endowment, the fellowship program aims to encourage creativity, innovation and impactful cancer research in the categories of basic science, clinical, physician-scientist, and population and quantitative science. Andrew Sabin, of East Hampton, New York, has been a member of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors since 2005.

The 2020 awardees are:

Caroline Chung , M.D. , associate professor, Radiation Oncology

, associate professor, Radiation Oncology Carrie Daniel-MacDougall , Ph.D. , associate professor, Epidemiology

, associate professor, Epidemiology Michael Green , Ph.D. , associate professor, Lymphoma/Myeloma-Research

, associate professor, Lymphoma/Myeloma-Research Traver Hart , Ph.D. , assistant professor, Bioinformatics and Computational Biology

, assistant professor, Bioinformatics and Computational Biology Jian Hu , Ph.D. , associate professor, Cancer Biology

, associate professor, Cancer Biology Kathrin Milbury , Ph.D. , associate professor, Behavioral Science

, associate professor, Behavioral Science Nicolas Palaskas , M.D. , assistant professor, Cardiology

, assistant professor, Cardiology Christine Parseghian , M.D. , assistant professor, Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology

, assistant professor, Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology Koichi Takahashi , M.D. , Ph.D. , assistant professor, Leukemia

, assistant professor, Leukemia Chad Tang , M.D., assistant professor, Radiation Oncology

Selections were based on a competitive external review process. Each researcher will receive $100,000 over two years.

"We are grateful for the generosity of the Andrew Sabin Family Foundation in helping MD Anderson recruit and retain the highest caliber of young researchers through this fellowship program," said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. "On behalf of my colleagues and the patients we serve, congratulations to these outstanding individuals whose innovative research is sure to make a significant impact on our mission to end cancer."

About MD Anderson

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution's sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 51 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is ranked No.1 for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" survey. It has ranked as one of the nation's top two hospitals for cancer care since the survey began in 1990, and has ranked first 16 times in the last 19 years. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).

