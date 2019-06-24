MD Complete Announces A New Form Of Hyaluronic Acid, Modified To Make It More Active, More Mobile And More Effective In Skincare

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Complete announces the development of NanoActive HATM, a new cutting-edge skincare technology, developed to provide injectable filler-like benefits to improve the appearance of skin plumpness, firmness and lift. This innovative nanoparticle was achieved by modifying a microscopic hyaluronic acid molecule and complexing it with an amino acid, vitamin polysaccharide mix to eliminate the technical barriers that have long limited the benefits of traditional hyaluronic acid in topically applied skincare.

"This new HA complex is a game changer for the use of hyaluronic acid in skincare," said MD Complete Founder, Dr. Brian Zelickson. "We developed NanoActive HATM to exploit the benefits of hyaluronic acid in ways that were historically only achieved in injectable fillers and wound healing technologies. We expected the modifications to this nanoparticle hyaluronic acid would improve absorption and mobility for plumping, firming and smoothing of fine lines. What we didn't expect was how effective the technology is at improving skin tone and restoring a more rested, healthy appearance. This is particularly noticeable in patients that experience stress or don't get enough sleep."

MD Complete is launching NanoActive HATM across a collection of new products and upgrades, to improve plumping and firming results and provide clients a more effective way to address the effects of stress and fatigue on the appearance of their skin.

Quench & Restore Advanced 2-in-1 Sleep Mask NanoActive HATM combined with Copper Peptides and Beta Glucan provides immediate relief to stressed and tired skin while improving skincare plumping and firming result with continued use. Available for $34.99 , June 2019 . Radiant & Refining Hyaluronic Acid + AHA/BHA Mask, developed as an alternative to more aggressive peels and microdermabrasion, refines skin tone & texture and re-energizes skin for an overall healthy appearance. Available for $34.99 , September 2019 . Wrinkle & Radiance Remedy Plus+ is an upgrade to its best-selling multitasking retinoid product, combining NanoActive HATM with an upgraded Vitamin C + E complex for improvements in the appearance of fine lines, skin tone, skin texture and radiance. Available for $39.99 , October 2019 . Total Eye Treatment helps firm, plump and improve the appearance of crepiness, fine lines and dark circles with a complex combination NanoActive HATM and naturally derived nutrients and dermatologist-grade actives. Available for $39.99 , October 2019 .

New NanoActive HATM offerings are available at MDComplete.com and select Target and CVS stores.

Founded by Dr. Brian Zelickson, MD Complete is the only brand clinically proven to deliver dermatologist-level results, matching the results of three in-office laser treatments and the #1 Rx skincare regimen prescribed by dermatologists. MD Complete is able to formulate significantly higher levels of more active ingredients due to a proprietary ingredient delivery system that protects the ingredients and improves how they are absorbed and used by the skin. For example, MD Complete products deliver up to 20x higher levels of Retinol than typical department store products.. For more information, please refer to www.mdcomplete.com

