M&D Distributors Chooses Mi9 Retail for e-Commerce

Founded in 1943 near the banks of the Ship Channel in the heart of Houston's industrial area, M&D Distributors spent its early years providing injector and magneto repair services to the shipping and rail industries. Seventy-five years later, M&D represents the premier source for Diesel-engine components and services.

M&D Distributors needed to select a new e-commerce platform because its legacy solution lacked modern e-commerce functionality, could not support customer marketing campaigns, and was not easily modified. M&D Distributors used this opportunity to revamp its direct-to-consumer (D2C) business and to survey the market for other technology vendors.

M&D Distributors selected Mi9 e-Commerce because it will enable the business to control its web site without requiring an over-reliance on outside support and developers, optimize e-commerce traffic, improve conversion rates, and increase average order value. "Mi9 e-Commerce was one of the few vendors we evaluated that was flexible enough to support the sale and management of 'core parts' – a common practice in the diesel parts business and something that was essential for us," said Trey Ingram, CEO at M&D Distributors. "While the software's capabilities were important, we were also evaluating companies based on their people, and the Mi9 team of e-Commerce professionals won our business by respecting our budget and timeline while addressing the functionality that mattered most to our business."

"As a highly specialized company with over 100,000 SKUs, M&D Distributors knew that choosing the right software for its business would be a challenging endeavor, but it rapidly became apparent that Mi9 Retail was the perfect fit," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "The Mi9 e-Commerce platform will enable M&D to showcase its brand without increasing development costs, which will in turn allow it to achieve higher ROI year after year."

About M&D Distributors

M&D Distributors (www.mddistributors.com) (www.mddistributorsstore.com) is headquartered in Humble, Texas. It operates from eight locations in Texas and Louisiana, with sales, services, and distribution responsibilities for Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The heart of its business is Diesel fuel injection, but with new locations and territory come capabilities to serve customers' needs for turbochargers, engine parts, and filtration.

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is passionate about helping retailers create great experiences for their customers – online, in-store, and on any device. We know that great retail experiences happen when optimized inventory management intersects perfectly with well-executed customer engagement strategies to deliver higher customer loyalty, better margins, and a more engaged workforce. Our solutions for merchandise management, digital commerce, and store operations are used by leading retailers across the globe. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

