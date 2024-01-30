MD Esthetics Acquires Inject

WINDHAM, N.H., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Esthetics is excited to announce the acquisition of InjectZen, an established medical spa serving the North Shore area of Massachusetts. This practice is part of the growing premier MD Esthetics brand which is comprised of eight corporate and franchisee owned practices.

MD Esthetics by The Zen Spa, formerly known as The Zen Spa, quickly built their customer base through strong Instagram and social media following. Ashley Penta, the owner of InjectZen trained under Doctor Pedro as the first student of MD Esthetics Academy. Her brand of facial mapping and optimization is aligned with that of MD Esthetics. According to CEO Michael Pedro, MD, "In addition to InjectZen's core values and alignment on clinical excellence, geographically this acquisition allows us to maximize our marketing and business operations efforts by being able to service patients from southern New Hampshire to Worcester, as well as Cape Cod and everything in between. Additionally, this gives us the opportunity to expand MD Esthetics Academy into a new market." According to Ashley, "The decision to merge The Zen Spa and MD Esthetics is driven by a shared commitment to ongoing education, providing the highest quality of care and achieving optimal outcomes for patients. Both brands are industry leaders, and by uniting, we can establish and even higher benchmark of excellence." MD Esthetics intends to implement its business operations and leverage its marketing reach to optimize and significantly grow this new territory.

About (MD Esthetics Academy): MD Esthetics Academy is led by Michael Pedro, MD, and Angela Lamothe, APRN. This unique six-month mentorship program sets an unprecedented standard of mentoring and training for highly motivated novice and seasoned injectors. The curriculum consists of an online training portal with over 60 hours of recorded didactic and demonstrations, five in-person workshops, small class sizes and professional mentorship from practicing professionals. All MD Esthetics clinicians must successfully complete the Academy before joining our clinical team.

About (MD Esthetics): MD Esthetics, LLC is led by Michael Pedro, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist, inventor of the SuperNOVA™ and SuperNO2VA™ devices, serial entrepreneur and most recently the Chief Medical Officer for Vyaire Medical, a global leader in the respiratory medical device space.

MD Esthetics is a renowned medical spa specializing in skincare solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art technology, they offer personalized solutions to help individuals regain confidence and enhance their well-being. Featuring: Hormone Replacement Therapy, Laser Hair Removal, CoolSculpting, Dermal Fillers, Facial Optimization, and more! MD Esthetics represents the area's highest-quality treatments and customer service.

Mdestheticsus.com, mdeacademy.com for academy information, mdestheticsfranchise.com for franchise opportunities.

