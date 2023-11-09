MD Esthetics Acquires Medical Aesthetics of New England

News provided by

MD Esthetics Group

09 Nov, 2023, 12:11 ET

WINDHAM, N.H., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Esthetics is excited to announce the acquisition of Medical Aesthetics of New England (MANE), an established medical spa comprised of two locations serving the Acton and Fitchburg, MA areas. This practice is part of the growing premier MD Esthetics brand which is comprised of five corporate and franchisee owned practices.

MD Esthetics Acton & Fitchburg, formerly known as Medical Aesthetics of New England, has a 17-year history with a loyal customer base. According to CEO Michael Pedro, MD, "We sought to acquire MANE because they are one of the top Biote pellet hormone replacement practices in the nation but lack key MD Esthetics offerings such as CO2 laser resurfacing and full-face optimization, resulting in tremendous opportunity for growth across brands. This strategic acquisition will bring Biote hormone replacement best practices to existing MD Esthetics locations while enhancing and refining service offerings at MANE locations. We were also incredibly impressed with the strong and positive culture that Dr Gert Walter and Stephanie Liatsis, RN created under their leadership."

Along with keeping the existing team, MD Esthetics plans to add additional clinical and support staff at both locations, along with intentions of expanding the Fitchburg footprint. The MANE team is excited to bring additional treatment and product offerings to their patients in the near future.

About (MD Esthetics): MD Esthetics, LLC is led by Michael Pedro, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist, inventor of the SuperNOVA™ and SuperNO2VA™ devices, serial entrepreneur and most recently the Chief Medical Officer for Vyaire Medical, a global leader in the respiratory medical device space.

MD Esthetics is a renowned medical spa specializing in skincare solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art technology, they offer personalized solutions to help individuals regain confidence and enhance their well-being. Featuring: Hormone Replacement Therapy, Laser Hair Removal, CoolSculpting, Dermal Fillers, Facial Optimization, and more! MD Esthetics represents the area's highest-quality treatments and customer service.

Mdestheticsus.com, mdestheticsfranchise.com for franchise opportunities.

SOURCE MD Esthetics Group

