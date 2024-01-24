MD Esthetics Acquires Opulent Aesthetics & Wellness

MD Esthetics Group

24 Jan, 2024, 14:15 ET

WINDHAM, N.H., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Esthetics is excited to announce the acquisition of Opulent Aesthetics & Wellness, an established medical spa serving the Leominster, MA area. This practice is part of the growing premier MD Esthetics brand which is comprised of seven corporate and franchisee owned practices.

MD Esthetics Leominster, formerly known as Opulent Aesthetics & Wellness opened their facility in 2022 and quickly built their customer base through strategic digital marketing. According to CEO Michael Pedro, MD, "Acquiring Opulent gave MD Esthetics an opportunity to relocate our Fitchburg location, which has been in practice for 15 years, to a state-of-the-art facility only a few miles away. We strive to provide a superior experience to our patients and this acquisition allows us to do so, as well as expand our service offerings to the region."

Along with keeping the existing team, MD Esthetics is expanding their clinical and support staff and has the intention of adding more treatment rooms. Their service menu will include the MD Membership, facials, dermal filler, advanced laser resurfacing, Biote Identical Hormone Replacement and weight loss solutions.

About (MD Esthetics):  MD Esthetics, LLC is led by Michael Pedro, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist, inventor of the SuperNOVA™ and SuperNO2VA™ devices, serial entrepreneur and most recently the Chief Medical Officer for Vyaire Medical, a global leader in the respiratory medical device space.

MD Esthetics is a renowned medical spa specializing in skincare solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art technology, they offer personalized solutions to help individuals regain confidence and enhance their well-being. Featuring: Hormone Replacement Therapy, Laser Hair Removal, CoolSculpting, Dermal Fillers, Facial Optimization, and more! MD Esthetics represents the area's highest-quality treatments and customer service.

Mdestheticsus.com, mdestheticsfranchise.com for franchise opportunities.

SOURCE MD Esthetics Group

