MD Esthetics launches med spa franchise, combining a best-in-class patient experience with proven business operations

WINDHAM, N.H., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Esthetics Group, LLC is excited to announce the national launch of their premier med spa franchise. MD Esthetics, LLC was established in New Hampshire in late 2018 and has grown to three corporate locations during that period. The medical spa industry is a 15-billion-dollar industry with the U.S. Market CAGR of 13.8% 2023-2030 (source: grandviewresearch.com). Industry experts estimate less than 10% of med spas tracked KPIs and business metrics in 2019 (2022 Medical Spa State of the Industry Report). MD Esthetics has set itself apart from the rest by developing a novel system that combines best medical esthetics practices with world-class business operations.

MD Esthetics Group, LLC is led by Michael Pedro, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist, inventor of the SuperNOVA™ and SuperNO2VA™ devices, serial entrepreneur and most recently the Chief Medical Officer for Vyaire Medical, a global leader in the respiratory medical device space. Michael Goss is responsible for leading the financial strategy across MD Esthetics Group. His background spans more than 20 years of financial experience and executive leadership in both public and private companies including Care.com, Coravin and Aspen Technologies.

Dr. Pedro shared "We are very proud of the proprietary technologies and training programs we've developed, which will allow us to bring the best medical esthetics practices and world-class business operations to local communities. Our primary objective is to be the premier med spa destination in your area."

About (MD Esthetics): MD Esthetics is a renowned medical spa specializing in skincare solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art technology, they offer personalized solutions to help individuals regain confidence and enhance their well-being. Featuring: Laser Hair Removal, CoolSculpting, Dermal Fillers, Facial Optimization, and more! MD Esthetics represents the area's highest-quality treatments and customer service.

For more information, visit mdestheticsfranchise.com.

SOURCE MD Esthetics Group