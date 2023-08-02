MD Esthetics launches med spa franchise, combining a best-in-class patient experience with proven business operations

News provided by

MD Esthetics Group

02 Aug, 2023, 10:04 ET

WINDHAM, N.H., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Esthetics Group, LLC is excited to announce the national launch of their premier med spa franchise. MD Esthetics, LLC was established in New Hampshire in late 2018 and has grown to three corporate locations during that period. The medical spa industry is a 15-billion-dollar industry with the U.S. Market CAGR of 13.8% 2023-2030 (source: grandviewresearch.com). Industry experts estimate less than 10% of med spas tracked KPIs and business metrics in 2019 (2022 Medical Spa State of the Industry Report). MD Esthetics has set itself apart from the rest by developing a novel system that combines best medical esthetics practices with world-class business operations.

MD Esthetics Group, LLC is led by Michael Pedro, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist, inventor of the SuperNOVA™ and SuperNO2VA™ devices, serial entrepreneur and most recently the Chief Medical Officer for Vyaire Medical, a global leader in the respiratory medical device space. Michael Goss is responsible for leading the financial strategy across MD Esthetics Group. His background spans more than 20 years of financial experience and executive leadership in both public and private companies including Care.com, Coravin and Aspen Technologies.

Dr. Pedro shared "We are very proud of the proprietary technologies and training programs we've developed, which will allow us to bring the best medical esthetics practices and world-class business operations to local communities. Our primary objective is to be the premier med spa destination in your area."

About (MD Esthetics): MD Esthetics is a renowned medical spa specializing in skincare solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art technology, they offer personalized solutions to help individuals regain confidence and enhance their well-being. Featuring: Laser Hair Removal, CoolSculpting, Dermal Fillers, Facial Optimization, and more! MD Esthetics represents the area's highest-quality treatments and customer service.

For more information, visit mdestheticsfranchise.com.

SOURCE MD Esthetics Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.